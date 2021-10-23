Reese Witherspoon remembers how “TIME” made her cry by calling her a “domestic diva” for being an entrepreneurial woman

It was during the podcast “We Are Supported By” by fellow actress Kristen Bell and Monica Padman; that Academy and Emmy Award winner Reese Witherspoon remembered when the prestigious news magazine dedicated a sexist article to her and other of her fellow actresses, who started a business, calling them “Hollywood’s New Domestic Divas.”

The article focused on Witherspoon and her fellow actresses and entrepreneurs: Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba and Blake Lively referred to them as “domestic divas.” and took pictures of the celebrities in ball gowns and With photographic editing, he placed aprons and cleaning supplies in their hands.

“He had started a clothing business. Gwyneth was really cultivating “Goop.” Blake Lively had a business, Jessica Alba had a business and they made a caricature of all of us “The “Legally Blonde” actress recalled. “We were in ball gowns and they were sticking their heads out, and Jessica was holding an iron and I was holding a vacuum cleaner. Everything was so offensive that I burst into tears “, explained.

Magazine “TIME”

Witherspoon, 45, revealed that the famous publication has since apologized for the serious mistake made by the editorial staff, but is amazed that these types of content can be made these days, especially considering that is one of the most renowned magazines in the world.









“I’m not even talking about 10 years ago, I’m talking about 2015, when we decide it’s okay, ‘we’re going to be entrepreneurs, take a turn, invest our own money, our own time, our own reputation and try to do something that George Clooney has done, Robert De Niro has done and they have not been ridiculed for that. “he explained.

The “The Morning Show” star hopes that women and little girls will never consider such messages and dare to take risks to start their own businesses and seek leadership positions.

“That message for little girls is: ‘If you have been successful in one area, you cannot be successful in another’ “, Witherspoon explained referring to the sexist article.

In April of this year, Witherspoon appeared on the cover of TIME in a dignified way: sitting in a film director’s chair on a film set. His company, “Hello Sunshine,” was named one of the 100 Most Influential Companies of 2021.

Earlier this month, the female-focused production company sold for $ 900 million, something that has little to do with the vacuum cleaner that “TIME” put in his hands 6 years ago.