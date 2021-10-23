Reactions to the tragedy that occurred on Alec Baldwin’s movie set. New details of the devastating incident

Celebrities have reacted to the tragedy that occurred on the film’s set Rust, when Alec baldwin fired a prop gun that he didn’t know was loaded, accidentally killing the cinematographer Halyna hutchins and hurting the director Joel Souza.

“I woke up to the messages and read the news and I’m in shock,” said the actor Joe Manganiello, husband of the Colombian actress Sofia Vergara. “I was very fortunate to have Halyna Hutchins as my cinematographer on Archenemy. She was an incredible talent and a great person. He had a great eye and a great visual style. She was the kind of cinematographer you wanted to see succeed because you wanted to see what her next feat would be. He was a fantastic person, “he added alongside a photo of Hutchins.

“There was no level of pressure that she could not handle. She was a great collaborator and an ally to all of us who were in front of the cameras. Everyone who knew her wished her the best,” he added.

Manganiello expressed his frustration at this tragedy on set. “I can’t believe this can happen today, that gunpowder from a prop can kill someone from the cast. This is a terrible tragedy. My heart goes out to his family and especially to his son,” added the actor about the director of photography, of Ukrainian origin. “I feel so sad today for everyone who knew her and worked with her.”

The actress Debra Messing came to Alec Baldwin’s defense after what happened at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, the film’s set in New Mexico. The actress, who shared scenes with Alec Baldwin in the series Will & Grace, opined that what happened was not the fault of the 63-year-old actor, who is the protagonist and producer of Rust.

“They gave him a prop gun. He used it at the scene, and then a catastrophic event happened, where Halyna Hutchins was killed and Joel Souza was injured. I’m praying for all of their families,” Messing said.

The actress Patricia arquette He expressed on Twitter: “My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins’ family. What a painful loss. I send my prayers to Joel Souza. I am sure everyone is devastated.”

On Instagram, the actor Stephen Baldwin, Alec Baldwin’s brother, shared the following message: “I ask for your prayers tonight friends, there is not much I can say except please pray for all who are involved in this tragic accident.”

For now, Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin’s wife has not commented on the situation on her social media. Four days ago she shared a photo kissing her husband.

After the devastating incident, Hutchins, 42, was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she died. For his part, Joel Souza, 48, was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and reportedly has already left the hospital.

Alec Baldwin expressed his sadness on Twitter, assuring that he is collaborating with the authorities to investigate how this tragedy occurred.