Other deaths during movie shoots that dressed Hollywood in mourning | Entertainment

Halyna Hutchins, 42, was the cinematographer for ‘Rust,’ a film co-produced and sponsored by Alec balwin . He died from an accidental shot with a real charge from the actor himself , which also wounded director Joel Souza.

Remember other deaths during movie shoots:

Gun-related deaths date back to the dawn of cinema with C’s head shotharles Chandler, in 1915, while filming the Cecil B. DeMille film ‘The Captive’. Chandler died after being left with a bullet in a rifle, after soldiers shot a door with live ammunition to give the scene more realism.

Actor Vic Morrow was beheaded and two extra children born in Vietnam died in 1982 when a helicopter crashed into them after being hit by pyrotechnics while filming of a night battle scene for the sci-fi horror movie near Los Angeles.

American actor Brandon Lee, a martial arts legend and son of Bruce Lee, was shot to death on the set of “The Crow” in 1993 in one case that sparked a whirlwind of conspiracy theories about his murder by Hong Kong gangsters.

But investigators found that his death was caused by negligence. An actor shot Lee with a pistol that was supposed to contain spotlights. However, there was a bullet in the chamber and Lee, 28, died hours later from his injuries.

Rumors of a “Batman Curse” circulated after the 2007 death of stuntman Conway Wickliffe during a scene in the car of ‘The Dark Knight’. It was followed by the drug overdose of 28-year-old Heath Ledger, who played the Joker.

His co-star Morgan Freeman was seriously injured in a car accident and Batman himself, Christian Bale, faced accusations of assaulting his mother and sister the day before the film’s UK release.

A locker room was killed in Samuel L. Jackson’s science fiction film in 2008 when frozen sand, dirt and ice from an outdoor stage collapsed onto staff below during filming in Toronto.

David Ritchie, 56, died instantly.