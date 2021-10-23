Opening movies and series on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video and Disney + on the weekend (October 22)

One more week, we compiled some of the best premiere movies and series on Netflix, HBO, Prime Video and Disney + to watch on the weekend of October 22, 2021.

After an intense week of work, we come to the weekend, a time of rest that we use to, among other things, relax on the sofa at home and enjoy the news offered by the main streaming platforms.

This week is a bit lazy when it comes to premieres, but we can still scratch off some titles to have a good time with these days.

Today, at Hobby Consolas, we collect some of the best premiere movies and series on Netflix, HBO Spain, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Spain to watch on the weekend of October 22, 2021.

NETFLIX RELEASES

We start the Netflix Spain news for this weekend highlighting the arrival of season 2 of Locke & Key, the platform’s original series based on the comic written by Joe Hill and illustrated by Gabriel Rodríguez.

The series tells the story of the Locke family, whose members move into the family home known as the Key House after the mysterious murder of their father.

When the children explore the house, they discover that the place is filled with magical keys that are apparently connected to the death of their father.

Things start to get complicated when a mysterious demon wakes up and tries to get hold of the keys at any cost. We remind you here of our review of Locke & Key season 1.

There is no doubt that the most outstanding in terms of best Netflix premiere series it is The Office, one of the best comedy series that lands on the platform shortly after joining Seinfeld, another of the greats of the genre.

With a cast of the stature of, among others, Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Ed Helms and BJ Nova.

The series is shot in a mockumentary format and narrates the day-to-day life of an office through employees who are each more peculiar.

Under the watchful eye of no less peculiar boss Michael Scott, he will guide the documentary crew and its employees through inappropriate behavior, well-intentioned but misguided comments and a myriad of nefarious directing techniques, becoming one of the worst bosses in the company. television history, according to a study.

HBO NEWS

Waiting for HBO Max to land in Spain next week, between HBO Spain highlights we found season 3 of Succession, one of the best recent series on television.









The series revolves around the life of the billionaire and powerful Roy family, which controls one of the most coveted multinationals in the United States.

Connor, Kendall, Shiv, and Roman’s main goal is to make the empire grow and remain stable, which will test the professional and personal loyalty of each of the brothers.

In addition, the brothers are worried about the imminent succession of their father, the untouchable tycoon Logan Roy, suffering from a health problem that temporarily incapacitates him to continue at the head of Waystar Royco. We leave you here our review of Succession season 3.

PREMIERES AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Regarding the best new movies on Amazon Prime Video have Infinite, a sci-fi thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

It tells the story of Evan McCauley, a man who possesses skills he never learned and memories of places he never visited, which haunts him day in and day out.

When he is on the verge of mental collapse, a secret group calling themselves “Infinites” comes to his rescue, revealing to Evan that all of his memories are real, but come from numerous past lives.

Evan, who possesses critical secrets buried in his past, must work with the Infinites to find the answers among his memories in a race against time to save humanity from one of his own, who only seeks the destruction of the extraordinary world of the Infinites.

DISNEY PLUS NEWS

Between the Best New Movies on Disney Plus have The mountain between us, an adventure film based on the novel by Charles Martin starring Kate Winslet and Idris Elba.

Its plot follows the story of two unknown people who coincide on a flight from Salt Lake City to the East.

On the one hand, there is Ashley, a writer who has taken the plane to be able to get to her wedding on time. On the other is Ben, a doctor returning from a medical conference.

When their flight is canceled due to antifreeze problems, passengers decide to take a charter flight, with such bad luck that they crash on a desolate snowy mountain after the pilot suffers a heart attack.

The accident causes Ben to break a rib and Ashley a leg. Luckily for both of them, Ben is an avid climber, so they try to descend the mountain in the safest way possible. Meanwhile, Ashley begins to wonder if she was going to marry the wrong man …

Here we end this review of the best premiere movies and series on Netflix, HBO Spain, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Spain to watch on the weekend of October 22, 2021. They are not many news, but they will keep us well entertained while we wait for the premieres that will arrive for Halloween.