Mothers experience! Angelina Jolie tells her children’s intimacies with Salma Hayek

USA. – Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek They told how motherhood changed their lives. Both actresses play powerful female characters in the new movie. Marvel “Eternals”, and they decided to talk about their bravest aspects. It seems that both actresses get along very well off screen.

In an interview conducted by the Extra medium, they began by commenting on who was the bravest of the two. Angelina quickly pointed to her Mexican-born partner, saying that she has a rare birthday tradition. It seems that Salma likes to push the birthday boy’s face into the cake in a rough way. This is something that is usually done in several countries of Latin America.

Angelina Jolie She recalled that Hayek did that to her for her last birthday, and asked her to teach her children the tradition. It seems that it seemed really funny to the protagonist of "The Turist". Both actresses have very good relationships with their children, it is that they even took them as their companions in the premiere of the aforementioned film.









Then they began to talk about the strength and feminine power associated with motherhood, and Salma mentioned that for her it is one of the things that makes you most vulnerable, but that is why you must become strong. In addition, he mentioned that there should be a balance, since you have to have a certain respect for the individualities of children. It is that in addition to being his children, they are people who will end up going out into the world.

For Angelina Jolie, motherhood made her realize that she could be more patient than she thought. Is that she became a mother when she was in her twenties, adopting Maddox. When the child was first hurt, Jolie began to repeat that everything would be fine, and there she realized that she would be the kind of mother who would try to do everything in a positive way.