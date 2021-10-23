Marvel Studios suffered a true Civil War

The movie Captain America: Civil War (2016) caused a real Civil War at the management level at Marvel Studios.

Although currently the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe works very well and is expanding more and more with cinema films and series of Disney Plus. Not everything has been an easy road. When they started, there was a ‘creative committee’ made up of comic book legends like Brian Michael Bendis, Joe quesada and Dan buckley that supported Ike Perlmutter. They contributed ideas for the films and there were many conflicts with the directors who came from the cinema as Kevin Feige.

Ike Perlmutter He had a reputation for being tight-fisted and despite the fact that movies were making more and more money, he threatened to fire Robert Downey Jr. if the salary was not lowered. But it seems that the movie Captain America: Civil War was the breaking point and ever since Marvel studios separated from Marvel Entertainment. Over time, Disney has checked who handled things better and now everything is under the supervision of Kevin Feige and your team.









What happened to Captain America: Civil War?

This movie from Marvel studios follow the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), since after the battle against the psychopathic robot, governments draft the Sokovia agreements to identify and control superheroes. But this causes a rift within the Avengers, as some are in favor led by Hombre de Hierro and others against who support the Captain America.

This movie from Marvel studios culminates in an epic showdown between Hombre de Hierro and Captain America. But this was about to not happen. Since the ‘creative committee’ tried to prevent the two heroes from fighting each other.

“We had to do a draft in which they had a fight in a submarine base with five super soldiers”. Explains the co-writer Stephen McFeely, revealing that the committee lobbied for a generic battle between superheroes and supervillains.

While the director Joe russo adds: «There is nothing interesting in that movie. We are not here to make that movie. We are not interested in telling another superhero story. Captain America: Civil War started a civil war at Marvel. But when we drew the line in the sand, it became a time when that company would slowly incline to where it had come from or slowly begin to incline toward new territory.

The movie Captain America: Civil War and the rest of deliveries of Marvel studios are available in the Disney Plus streaming platform.