Lyn May announces that she will open her own OnlyFans account

Lyn may it keeps giving something to talk about. On this occasion he announced that will open your own account OnlyFans, where you will post photos completely naked.

Remember that Lyn may It has been in the public eye for several months. First for announcing that she was pregnant and later assuring that she had lost her pregnancy due to a scare that she lived on a plane.

In addition to lashing out against various artists, such as Belinda, Danna Paola, Chiquis Rivera and Niurka; all for different reasons.

Lyn May will open her OnlyFans; will show “naked and little things like that”

Some days ago, Lyn may He had a meeting with various media, where he spoke about his most recent projects, such as the movie that he will be filming alongside Julián Gil.

Later, the vedette surprised everyone by ensuring that will open your own OnlyFans account, because other celebrities are already making money through that subscription service, while she is not yet.

Remember that OnlyFans It is a site to which users can subscribe to obtain content of all kinds; primarily sexual content.

So that Lyn may He will not hesitate to open his own account, in order to delight the pupil of all his fans.

“Yes, I’m going to put it on, because they are making money and I am not” Lyn may

Given these revelations, Lyn May was asked if she plans to publish 'all kinds of photos', to which she specified that will not make pornographic content.









Rather, it will be limited to nude content.

“No pornography, nudity and little things like that” Lyn may

He also noted that the buttocks will be the part of your body that will show the most.

“Teaching the monkey but a little bit and the buttocks yes, I will teach them” Lyn may

Lyn May reveals that she will try to be intimate with Julián Gil

The news that he will open his OnlyFans was not the only thing that generated great interest in the statements of Lyn May, it also revealed that will try to be intimate with Julián Gil.

As we mentioned earlier, she and Julian Gil they are making a movie in Miami.

It was in this way that she assured that Julián Gil is very well physically; so now that she will be working alongside him, she will try to put aside the professional, to approach him in a carnal way.