Kris Jenner also doesn’t forget to publicly congratulate Kourtney and Travis

Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner Credit: Bang Showbiz

Practically the last one has arrived, but without a doubt its message has been one of the most significant. Kris Jenner has taken to her Twitter account to publicly congratulate her daughter Kourtney Kardashian on her marriage commitment to Travis Barker, which became effective last weekend in the middle of a romantic day in Montecito (California).









As expected, the ‘momager’ of the Kardashian clan has been full of praise for her first-born, mother of three children with her ex-partner Scott Disick, and of course her future son-in-law. He has sent both an enthusiastic congratulations and has also expressed his conviction that the couple is destined to spend the rest of their days in love and company.

“Congratulations to the most beautiful couple in the world! You are made for each other! ”, He has written in his profile on the platform, although he has not revealed any more details about the circumstances of a request for a hand that, surely, he will have been duly informed.

The one who reported in great detail about the characteristics of Kourtney’s brand new engagement ring was her famous sister Kim, who on Monday addressed her legion of admirers to marvel at the precious jewel that the Blink-182 drummer delivered to his beloved to ask her to marry him.