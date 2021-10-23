Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are planning to have a child together | Celebs U

Ana Carolina

After their engagement, the couple opens the possibility of enlarging their family and becoming parents together.

After more than a decade of back and forth in her relationship with the father of her children, Kourtney Kardashian seems to have found love unexpectedly after starting a relationship with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker.

The couple begins a new chapter in their life, all this after having committed the weekend in a romantic marriage proposal with a red rose arrangement at a sunset in front of the sea.

The family of both celebrities will be enlarging soon but not only thanks to the union between these two, but, according to a source close to the Kardashian family, the couple is thinking of having a child soon.









“Them they would have a baby without hesitation for a minuteIt’s just about waiting for the when and how moment, “the source told the magazine. Us Weekly.

“Ideally, Kourtney would be delighted to give birth naturally. She is confident that she will not have problems as she has always had good luck conceiving naturally, and she takes great care of her physical health,” she said.

According to this source, Travis and Kourt have every intention of having a child together and create a family from your next marriage. It was also mentioned that, in case of not being able to conceive naturally, the couple would look for “other alternatives”.

Remember that after becoming a mother for the first time, Kim Kardashian had a second pregnancy with a high risk of losing it, so her doctor asked her not to get pregnant again because it would put her own life and that of her baby at risk. Since then, Kourtney’s younger sister has twice become a mother thanks to a surrogacy.

It is possible that if for Kourtney, 42, pregnancy is no longer possible naturally, maybe and she will follow in the footsteps of her famous sister and become a mother through surrogacy.