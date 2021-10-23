Johnny Depp and the Spanish company A Contracorriente Films launch the embryo of the first major pan-European production company

Johnny Depp, owner of the Infinitum Nihil production company, and Adolfo Blanco, CEO of A Contraccoriente Films, have concluded an international collaboration agreement destined to the elaboration of projects, both feature films and television series, destined for the increasingly disputed world market, currently almost monopolized by North American, British and Asian productions.

The agreement, concluded within the framework of the San Sebastian Film Festival, also associates the Paris-based production company Jelena Gold Bach, the London-based production company Alexandra Stone and the producer / director Julien Temple, team that is currently working with a number of screenwriters, both new and veteran, to market a catalog of productions from 2022-2023.

The agreement is therefore made through Johnny Depp’s production company IN.2, based in the United Kingdom, and in which the American actor, director and producer has teamed up with Stephen Deuters and Stephen Malit. His most recent productions have been ‘Crock of Gold’, directed by Julien Temple, and ‘Minamata’, directed by Andrew Levitas, both distributed in Spain by A Contracorriente Films.

As stated by Johnny Depp and Adolfo Blanco, this would be the first step towards creating a pan-European production company dedicated to hosting a truly independent voice for a wide range of artists. IN.2 wants to intensify its film, theater and television productions focused on European sensibilities and at the same time accessible to the North American public.









Depp, who already has more than 90 productions behind him, declared that “IN.2 will build a space where artists can be artists, where they have the freedom to create those unexpected moments, those lucky accidents that tend to become great art and thus bring their ideas to life ”.

For its part, Adolfo Blanco, who founded A Contracorriente Films in Barcelona in 2009 and placed it today as the leading independent film company in Spain, expressed his satisfaction with the agreement with IN.2: “In such a timely project for the new times, marked by a changing model in our industry. Being able to identify and produce films with the ability to target specific audiences will be key to remaining competitive. ” Blanco praised the enormous talent always shown by Depp “to select works that are attractive to the public, assuming significant risks.”

A Contracorriente already provides an extensive and diverse catalog of more than 1,500 films, demonstrating an unquestionable nose to identify, produce, acquire and distribute a wide variety of famous films such as’ Untouchable ‘,’ My God, but what have we done to you? ‘,’ The best summer of my life ‘,’ Mia and the lion blanco ‘,’ Ballerina ‘and’ La bookstore ‘among others.