Isla Calavera unveils several of the films that will make up its official section

‘Belle’ by Mamoru Hosoda. / GIVES

The V Canary Island Fantastic Film Festival Calavera, which is held from November 19 to 27 in Tenerife, will screen for the first time in the Islands several of the most anticipated titles by fans of the genre, such as Demonicby Neill Blomkamp; Prisoners of the Ghostland, with Nicolas Cage; or animation films Mad godby Phil Tippett, and Belleby Mamoru Hosoda. In addition, there will be other proposals for all audiences, such as Jim Knopf und die Wilde 13, and Spanish cinema will appear with works such as The passenger or Hyacinth.

Multicines Tenerife, in La Laguna, the official venue of the screenings, will host within the Official Section of feature films in competition the screening of Demonic, Oscar-nominated South African filmmaker Neill Blomkamp’s first foray into supernatural horror. Nicolas Cage, actor whose recent work Mom and Dad (2017) and Color out of Space (2019) have been seen in previous editions of Isla Calavera, stars Prisoners of the Ghostlandby legendary Japanese director Sion Sono.

From the master of special effects with two Oscars for Return of the Jedi and Jurassic Park, Phil Tippett, to be seen on Skull Island Mad god, a nightmare made entirely in stop-motion which has taken over 30 years to complete.









The programming will include Belle, directed by Japanese filmmaker Mamoru Hosoda, creator of The boy and the beast and Mirai, my little sister. In her new film, an anime for all audiences, Hosoda tells the story of Suzu, a shy teenager, who lives in a small mountain town, but who in U’s virtual world is Belle, a musical icon. In addition, the younger audience will also be able to enjoy Jim Knopf und die Wilde 13 (Jim Button and the Wild 13), adaptation of the book by Michael Ende, and sequel to the adventure film Jim Button and Lucas the Machinist, which in 2019 won the Colin Arthur Skull Island Award for the best special effects. The new installment is again directed by Dennis Gansel.

‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’, by Sion Sono. / GIVES

Two titles representing the current fantastic comedy of Spanish production will be part of the Official Selection. Fernando González Gómez, co-director with Raúl Cerezo of The passenger, will visit Calavera Island to present this road movie. Director Javi Camino will also attend the festival, with the Galician production Hyacinth, a rural terror that he defines as a cross between The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Forrest Gump.