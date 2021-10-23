how you perceive your pregnancy and mom life after 40

In 2020, Cameron Diaz welcomed her first daughter at age 47. Today, the actress opens the field to put on the table the issue of the best age to get pregnant.

What is the best age to get pregnant? It is probably the question with the most debate. There are many studies that show both advantages and disadvantages of having older children. Also, more than a year has passed in which Cameron Diaz It gave many women hope about pregnancy after 40.

(Photo: Getty Images)



Talk about pregnancy after 30, 40 …

Barely in January 2020, Cameron Diaz shared the news on Instagram: she became the mother of a girl, the product of her marriage to musician Benjamin Madden. Is named Raddix Madden, and although the baby is not known physically, Diaz assures that “she is very very pretty.” This, because the couple decided to protect the identity of their daughter.





That same year was when Meghan Markle wrote about her miscarriage in the New York Times. Now, in 2021 and 39-year-old Markle, the former actress from Suits she is expecting her second baby with Harry.

The ‘punishment’ of women

Even with the fact that Cameron got pregnant – whatever the method – she was not without criticism. Some pointed out “how lazy!”, “Will it give you grandmother love?” Negative comments without head or tail. But there was an author of Business Insider who used the hype of Diaz’s pregnancy to talk about his: Neither Cameron, 47, nor anyone else should explain how we did it.









Amy klein she told her experience to get pregnant with egg donation. He talked about how it feels to ‘have a baby without your genes’, how little information there is about fertility, and why you want us to live in a world where it doesn’t matter how you get pregnant.

«Women are regularly punished for their decisions. If we have babies that are too young, without support, we are irresponsible. If we wait to get our careers and relationships in order, we are selfish. What if we use in vitro fertilization? Oh God”. Say an excerpt from Amy’s text.

For Cameron, it’s being at ‘your sweet spot’

In an interview with Naomi Campbell, Cameron commented on how he is carrying this event (a new baby) in ‘the second stage of my life’; “So now I’ll only have to live 107 years.” It confirms that you are at your ‘sweet spot’ and in the happiest moment of your life.

These lessons led him to reflect: “having a young family is doing everything the way you do it when you are young, you just do it. But when you are my age and you decide to do it is a real decision. And he talked about how marriage, at an older age, “you realize what it really means to be a life partner.”

What do you think of Cameron Diaz’s statements about being a mom at 47?

