He is the son of Will Smith that few speak of.

There are celebrities who love to talk about their private life, not only in front of the press, but also on their social networks, so all their fans know from head to toe who their family members are, their best friends, the places they frequent, even their most intimate tastes. . But there are those who prefer to go unnoticed on these issues or be a little more discreet.

Such is the case of

Will Smith

, because although it is one of the highest figures of Hollywood and has the world at his feet, there are details of his life that not everyone knows and among them stands out the son of whom few speak. Wait, do you have three kids?

That’s how it is! Will has another offspring (well, not so much anymore) that some had no idea of ​​its existence and we talked about Trey smith, his eldest son, the fruit of his marriage that he had in 1992 with the businesswoman Sheeree zampino.

Although at first everything seemed to be going well in this marriage, the truth was that in 1995 its expiration date arrived; This detonated the estrangement between Trey and Will, so they were losing contact.

But nothing that time does not heal. Despite the fact that the actor of films like ‘I robot‘,’I’m legend‘or’After Earth‘, he rebuilt his life with Jada pinket and had two sons who are super famous, Willow and Jaden, aged 20 and 23 respectively, it didn’t take long to resume that relationship with Trey.

What does Trey Smith do?

Currently, Trey is 28 years old (almost 29, since November 11 is his birthday), he is an actor, he has served as a presenter for some projects, but his true passion is another.









In fact, it is Electronic music producer and performs as DJ. His work is shared on his social networks, where you can also see the good relationship he has with his half siblings and with his stepmother, with whom he has posed on several occasions and boasts them with pride.

And what his more than 810 thousand Instagram fans like the most is not only his good heart and his music, but his 1.90 height and his physical attractiveness, no doubt

it’s a smith

!

