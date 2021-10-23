Fear of compromise? They reveal the reason why Ben Affleck ‘ran away’ from Jennifer Lopez in 2004

The Romance from Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck has several years of history: it is not the first time that the famous couple known as “Bennifer”Excites the whole world with his engagement, already in 2004 they were very close to reaching the altar but everything was finished just a few days after the marriage. Although the reasons that led the couple to make this decision were never clarified, now that they returned, the former manager of J.Lo revealed the reason why the actor “fled” from the “Diva del Bronx” days before their wedding.

As reported, Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck they have every intention of now yeah get marry and close her love with a flourish, however, it was commented that the singer will not take this step until the actor signs a prenuptial agreement with which you protect all your fortune in case your marriage does not work, so said a source close to the middle Us Weekly. This decision could be related to what happened in 2004, when Ben “fled” from Jennifer days after the wedding took place. More than 15 years later, J.Lo’s former manager revealed the reason that led the Hollywood star to “escape” from the interpreter of “Change the Step”. Was it out of fear of commitment?

Why did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split up in 2004?

Rob Shuter, Jennifer Lopez’s former manager between 2003 and 2005, revealed that Ben Affleck “was the one who got away” in 2004 and separated from the famous singer., so he said for him DailyMail. According to Shutter, the breakup was caused by the “demons of addiction” that at that time were not known but that already affected the actor. He also noted that it’s the right time for you Bennifer realize your love and get married given that J.lo is destined to stay with Ben.









“Ben was the one who got away. When they broke up their demons were a secret. Since then, he has been very honest about his struggles and has faced them. They had the right love at the wrong time. Now is the right time, “said the former manager of Jennifer Lopez, who claimed he supported the star during her breakup with Ben affleck.

Now that Ben has talked openly about his alcohol problem, Jennifer’s former manager sees that the couple will be successful this time because the actor is already recovered from his addiction And there are no longer those “demons” that did so much damage to him and that ended up separating him from several people he loved, including J.Lo.

Since the return of Bennifer, the couple has become inseparable and they have already made their first appearance and several more on important red carpets in which they show the great moment that their romance is living. The wedding march begins to sound and all the fans are waiting for it Ben and Jennifer confirm what has been so much rumored: your wedding in the next few months.