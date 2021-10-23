Eduardo Yáñez too? Check out the before and after characters from ‘Dra. Quinn ‘

The 1990s were great for entertainment for a number of reasons. One of them, without a doubt, is that on television we could see a good number of emblematic series such as Seinfeld, Xena: Warrior Princess, Friends, Frasier, Hercules and more … but it must be said: none of those, with their respective genius, compares with Dr. Quinn.

Did you feel the stroke of nostalgia? We also. This show starring Jane Seymour was the perfect combination of a period western and a medical drama. And she had everything: a protagonist full of conviction who must show her worth and intelligence as a doctorBut at the same time he faced the problems of love and an unbreakable promise.

Tremendous series, really. So just for the fancy of remembering that time, let’s take a look at what the leads look like now.

Dr. Quinn – Jane Seymour

As always, we begin with the protagonist of the story: the iconic Dr. Quinn played by Jane seymour. This character was very inspiring in many ways, as she was a strong and intelligent woman who we saw constantly grappling with the narrow and traditional way of thinking of the people of the town of Colorado Springs, where she comes to live to practice medicine.

Of course, we were captivated by the way he coped, not to mention the romance with Byron Sully, one of the most iconic 90s romances on TV, but one of the most underrated as well. After the series, Jane Seymour has had a good career appearing in series with sporadic roles as Smallville, How I Met Your Mother and more recently, The Kominsy Method from Netflix.

Byron Sully – Joe Lando

Rough looking but noble heart, Byron sully It was the romantic interest of Dr. Micaela Quinn. And it is that before his romance with the protagonist began, his life had not been easy because he had lost his wife just at the time she gave birth to her daughter Katie. That caused him serious conflicts with his former father-in-law, Loren Bray.

Anyway, he dealt with all those details and together with Quinn, they became the adoptive parents of the Cooper brothers, demonstrating the great will and vocation of father that he had. Joe lando, the actor who brought him to life, was going to make an appearance in California, a spin-off of the series that never saw the light. Recently, it appeared in Friendsgiving 2020 with Jane Seymour.

Matthew Cooper – Chad Allen

The oldest of the Cooper brothers … when his mother passes away, he asks Dr. Quinn to take care of them. Somewhat reluctantly, Matthew is not comfortable with the decision, but little does he learn to accept the situation and proves to be a reliable boy with the best will.

Actor Chad Allen became quite popular for this role, which even made him one of the most sought-after and desired youth actors of the moment. Over the years, he became known for coming out and ever since, he’s a faithful and fierce defender of the rights of the LGBT + community. He retired from acting in 2015 and it is known that he is a psychologist, in addition to that in social networks he is seen as a person dedicated to various sports activities.

Colleen Cooper – Erika Flores (Seasons 1-2), Jessica Bowman 4-6)

Colleen was the middle sister and her role was clear: she was a growing girl and entering adolescence. He embodied the boys and girls with doubts, emotional problems and all those things that go through his head in age. Of course, in honor of his deceased mother, always tried to guide by their values.

This character was embodied by actresses Erika Flores during the first two seasons and subsequently, Jessica Bowman took over the role. Neither has made big mid-show appearances… Flores has done one-episode roles for shows like CSI: Miami and Dr. House, while Bowman stood out a bit in 2000s movies with support papers in Derailed (with Jean-Claude Van Damme) and 50 First Dates (with Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore).

After that, they have not been seen very active in the middle.

Brian Cooper – Shawn Toovey

The youngest of the Cooper brothers, Brian, was the embodiment of how important it is to enjoy childhood. It was obviously the most innocent side of the series and although in that sense its role was perhaps not very substantial, it is quite emotional to see it grow over the seasons.









After Dr. Quinn, the actor Shawn toovey He hasn’t appeared in huge productions or anything like that. Rather, he has remained somewhat anonymous, although he is known for his work in different organizations that fight against malnutrition, childhood cancer, abuse, among other things.

Loren Bray – Orson Bean

A curmudgeonly man, no doubt, but the character of Loren Bray played by Orson Bean He was one of the most beloved and most dramatic secondary characters in the series. And just imagine that this man lost his wife and later, his daughter – Byron’s old partner – died in childbirth.

This produced a lot of anger and resentment towards Sully, but the rough edges were cleared up when Byron made himself available to help him with a blood transfusion. One of the most dramatic moments in the series, hands down. Bean, an actor with an extensive career since before Dr. Quinn, died in 2020 after being hit by a car in Los Angeles, but his legacy will continue with us.

Hank Lawson – William Shockley

As a good western drama that it was, Dr. Quinn he must have a tavern / brothel where cowboys and the occasional bandit would hang out drinking and trying to win over the female employees. In the series, Hank Lawson by William Shockley He was the owner of that place, but the character although he was not the main one, gave us some of the most dramatic moments such as the fact that he was in love with his employee Myra.

However, the latter ended up falling in love with Horace Bing, causing Hank a severe depression that made him drown in vices. Due to his drunkenness, Lawson has an accident that leaves him unconscious and Dr. Quinn must do everything possible to save him.

After the series, William Shockley has had a career in which he has participated quite a lot in various productions although not with leading roles. In recent years, he has been seen on tapes as Wild league and Death in texas.

Dorothy Jennings – Barbara Babcock

In the series, Dorothy Jennings is not only one of Micaela Quinn’s best friends; She is also the editor of the Colorado Springs Gazzette. One of the most intense moments of the series is when she, knowing that she is developing breast cancer, must undergo surgery that the protagonist performs to save her life. That will cause her partner, Jake Slicker, to change his feelings for her.

And while that’s part of her tragedy in a sense, she finds love in the Native American known as Cloud Dancing, who is one of the series’ most remembered romantic relationships. The actress continued with her career until the early 2000s and after some roles in series like Pasadena, she has been seen very little in the media. Babcock was also diagnosed in 2004 with Parkinson’s disease.

And the pylon … Eduardo Yáñez – Valdez

As some may recall, Dr. Quinn He also released some movies and one of them came in 1999, titled simply Dr. Quinn: The Movie (So ​​original). Curious fact: Eduardo Yañez, that Mexican soap opera star who we all know do not be done several recall, made an appearance as Valdez, skilled gunman and one of the characters who helps them find their kidnapped daughter.

Needless to say, what has become of Eduardo’s career as the star of the most iconic Mexican melodramas on TV. If you don’t believe us that he appeared in this movie, skip ahead to 1:20:00 in this video.