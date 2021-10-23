Edgar Barrera, composer from Tamaulipas, nominated for a Latin Grammy 2021

Surely more than once you have sung hits by Christian Nodal, Camilo and Maluma, but behind them there is a composer from Tamaulipas who has put all his talent to make them in the first places, which is why today he is nominated for the awards. Latin Grammy 2021, is about Edgar barrera.

He was born in Miguel Alemán, a city north of Tamaulipas and due to its proximity to Texas in the United States, he studied in the neighboring country of Mexico; from the age of 5 he began to play the guitar and at the age of 15 he wrote his first songs.

Almost ten years ago he decided to go to Miami to try his luck. He went to work in a studio although he started from the bottom but thanks to his talent opportunities were opening up.

Today, Edgar barrera He has written songs to artists such as Christian Nodal, Camilo, Maluma, Camila Cabello, Natti Natasha, Lele Pons, Banda Los Recoditos, Los Dos Carnales, Mau and Ricky, Becky G, Thalía who was the first to record a song of his own. , on the list there are other artists who have taken his compositions.









Thanks to his talent, the composer from Tamaulipas, who is also a producer and audio engineer, is nominated for 12 awards at the Latin Grammy 2021 that will take place on November 18.

These are the categories in which the Tamaulipas is nominated:

* Producer of the year

* Record of the year with the song “Vida de Rico” by Camilo

* Song of the year for “Vida de rico” by Camilo

* Song of the year for “Hawai” by Maluma

* Album of the year for “Mis Manos” by Camilo

* Best pop vocal album for “Mis Manos” by Camilo

* Best pop song for “Vida de rico” by Camilo

* Best urban fusion performance / urban interpretation by Maluma & The Weeknd – Hawaii (Remix)

* Best ranchera / mariachi album by Christian Nodal – ¡AyAyAy!

* Best northern album for “Remembering a legend” by Los Plebes del Rancho by Ariel Camacho, Christian Nodal

* Best regional Mexican song for “Here below” by Christian Nodal

* Best regional Mexican song for “Tuyo y Mine” by Camilo & Los Dos Carnales

EAS