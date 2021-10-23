‘Dune’: Zendaya and the time she appeared in a Sears commercial with Selena Gomez – movie news

Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ co-star’s past is tied to Mickey Mouse’s company and Selena Gomez. Learn about the anecdote between the singer and the actress whose role was essential in the rise of Kwisatz Haderach.

You will forgive, dear selenators, but the data of how did you meet Zendaya and Selena Gomez I didn’t even have it Obama And how we are shared, we tell you one of the many anecdotes during the professional beginnings of the new MJ, in Spider-Man: No Way Home, who now stands out as the beloved Fremen girl, Chani, in the little heart of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) in Dune. It should be remembered that the actress was personally selected by director Denis Villeneuve.









In 2009, Zendaya was just 13 years old and was one of the dancers for the commercial campaign “I’m Gonna Arrive” that starred Selena Gomez. The advertising promoted a clothing line from a department store and sent the message, to the boys of that generation, about what cool which is to be different from everyone else. A portal specialized in youth issues, J-14, spoke with the actress to find out her impressions about working with the great Disney star.

“I didn’t know her, but when we worked together on the commercial for Sears she was really sweet and good vibes with me. She was very helpful, although we don’t hang out as such. I hadn’t seen her since I started the show for Disney Channel; however , I hope that she will remember me sometime“, he expressed.

‘Dune’: The best memes of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya

During that encounter, Gomez asked Zendaya to give her an opinion on one of her new songs, because it was the target that listened to his music the most. And there it was. A year later, they met again and Justin Bieber’s ex remembered her. “He told me that he had grown a lot since the last time we saw each other and was, again, quite nice,” he told a medium dedicated to pop music.



Disney Channel Selena Gomez and Zendaya are Disney girls



The reunion happened because Selena sang the opening for Zendaya’s sitcom, ‘Shake It Up’, where she rose to fame and stopped being a commercial dancer to start making her own songs. Back then, he never imagined that his destiny would be in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and in an important character in the Frank Herbert trilogy.



Youtube Zendaya was a dancer in the commercial with Selena Gomez



Although her career is entirely focused on acting and she hasn’t recorded an album since her self-titled debut in 2013, Zendaya has collaborated, with her voice or acting in clips, with her friend Bella Thorne, Chris Brown, Zac Efron, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars. Also, taking advantage of what he does to the song, he recorded with Hugh Jackman some songs for the musical The Great Showman.