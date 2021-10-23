Cardi B pleads not guilty to assaults at a NY club

A few days before the celebrations for her 29 years, Cardi B attended a hearing before the Court of Queens in the United States on Monday, to appear in the case in which she is accused of assaulting two bartenders of a strip club in New York in 2018.
On this occasion, the rapper has pleaded not guilty, although the case is ongoing and nothing has been resolved yet. Cardi B is accused of organizing an attack on sisters Rachel and Sarah Wattley during an event featuring the Migos gang, where her husband Offset is the leader, for alleged infidelity.
Although Cardi B is not responsible for the charges against her, if the Justice finds her guilty, she could face up to four years in prison. Next Monday, there will be another hearing.
The “WAP” singer took to Twitter to express her excitement when she noticed that actor Penn Badgley, who plays Joe Goldberg on the hit series “You,” knows and admires her.
The actor stressed that Cardi B “has a very authentic relationship” with social networks and knows how to handle them very well. “For me it is a place full of nuances and, although many might judge it as antics, I feel that she has a very authentic relationship with it, and I think that is why people like it so much,” he commented in a wheel press. Then, they continued with a series of messages on the bird’s social network.