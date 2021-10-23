Saturday, October 23, 2021
Cardi B pleads not guilty to assaults at a NY club

By Sonia Gupta
A few days before the celebrations for her 29 years, Cardi B attended a hearing before the Court of Queens in the United States on Monday, to appear in the case in which she is accused of assaulting two bartenders of a strip club in New York in 2018.

On this occasion, the rapper has pleaded not guilty, although the case is ongoing and nothing has been resolved yet. Cardi B is accused of organizing an attack on sisters Rachel and Sarah Wattley during an event featuring the Migos gang, where her husband Offset is the leader, for alleged infidelity.

Although Cardi B is not responsible for the charges against her, if the Justice finds her guilty, she could face up to four years in prison. Next Monday, there will be another hearing.





Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
