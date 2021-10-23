An opportunistic and boring dystopia

The criticisms of Daniel Farriol:

Immune (Songbird) it’s a thriller American drama directed by Adam Mason (Hangman, The Devil’s Judgment) who also co-writes the script with Simon Boyes (No Way Out (Deadly Work), Corruption and Power). History places us in the year 2024. The COVID-19 virus has mutated and has become even more dangerous. COVID-23 has forced a new global confinement subjecting the population to martial law where only those immune to the virus can continue working abroad. It is starring KJ Apa (Riverdale, as long as you’re with me), Sofia carson (Follow the rhythm, The Descendants), Demi moore (Aggressive executives, Bunraku), Bradley Whitford (Let me out, the call of the wild), Alexandra daddario (Baywatch: Baywatch, True Detective), Peter stormare (Tokarev, Rupture), Craig Robinson, Jenna Ortega and Paul walter hauser. The film was released in theaters in Spain on March 18, 2021. Distribute Diamond Films.

A movie about the COVID-19 pandemic?

We all knew that sooner or later it was going to happen. When the global health crisis erupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we all knew that in the coming years our screens would be filled with films that portrayed that moment. And sooner rather than later it has come to us Immune (Songbird), possibly the one that is the first film that addresses the subject without hesitation or any shame.

It is a dystopia that places us in the year 2024, predicting an unflattering future. The various variants of the virus have created a tremendously deadly strain under the name of COVID-23, with a mortality rate of 56%. This has led the authorities to enact strict Martial Law and the mandatory confinement of all citizens in their homes. Yes, it is something similar to what we live in our own flesh, only here if you do not comply with the confinement they do not give you a fine but they shoot you in the head. A fairly effective method to prevent the spread. The infected people are separated and taken to an exclusion zone called Zone Q, from which no one returns. The only ones who can go out freely are those declared immune to the disease who wear a yellow badge as a bracelet.

Under this premise that combines part of reality with the science fiction of any post-apocalyptic film, this controversy is presented to us Immune (Songbird). Many have taken it as an insult to the memory of the victims. In reality, the issue of the pandemic is a resource to attract attention and that has been achieved. To discuss now whether it was necessary to make a film like this would be to enter into a debate that I don’t think has a place in a criticism. Many real-life tragedies tend to have repercussions in the movies. It is difficult to determine what is the right time not to hurt sensitivities. If it had been a concentrated epidemic in a country like Ethiopia, perhaps no one would have torn their clothes because it felt like something far away.

Three stories and no good ones

Leaving aside the moral implications of making a movie like Immune (Songbird), if we focus purely on the cinematographic, we must say that the film is bad until saying enough. During the close-ups he points to a science fiction movie with interesting possibilities. We see images of cities and desolate roads with the lonely presence of a messenger who travels through those places on a bicycle. It comes to your memory Messenger of the future (Kevin Costner, 1997) and other similar fictions, but nothing is further from the truth. This production of Michael Bay, with wrapping of blockbuster, It is still a Series B product where the catastrophic exploitation does not have the capacity for ingenuity or fun that that type of cinema of the 70s, 80s or 90s had.









Immune (Songbird) It presents us with three cross stories and no hooks. The first is about the messenger Nico (KJ Apa), an immune boy who cannot share a room with his girlfriend Sara (Sofia carson) who lives confined. It’s a sugary and emotionally flat romantic subplot. The second subplot introduces us to the Griffin. They are a married couple formed by Piper (Demi moore) and William (Bradley Whitford) who, despite being both immune, live confined with their daughter who is not. In their spare time they profit from the black market by creating fake immunity passes. Finally, we have the subplot of May (Alexandra daddario) and Dozer (Paul walter hauser). She is a streamer and he a traumatized war veteran. A special long-distance relationship will emerge between the two that will serve to combat the sexual and psychological abuse suffered by the former by the depraved William Griffin.

Neither pandemic, nor science fiction

In the end, Immune (Songbird)It is neither a COVID-19 movie nor a science fiction movie. It could be classified as a thriller Dramatic where the writers use a demolition material to build a plot full of absurd decisions. Any 5-year-old would write better. Some of the attributes of this opportunistic and failed film are a drowsy rhythm, childish dialogue and a functional staging. He wastes his options to launch a social discourse and is not capable of creating a dystopia that is more terrifying than the reality in which we live. In addition, a dangerous message of populism could be drawn trumpist on population control and the need to break free from the restrictions imposed by the health authorities.

Regarding the cast we could say that they do what they can. The sensuality of the Daddarioas well as the charisma of veterans Bradley Whitford and Peter stormare that embody unhinged characters to the shame of others. For example, the second is a garbage dump that due to the pandemic has risen up the command ladder to lead the Department of Health. Apparently, all those responsible above him have died due to the disease. Character profiling is cheap comic. If we could take it as a joke, it would even be fun. The problem is that being a by-product of Series B, shabby and chapped, it takes itself seriously. It does not strain. Maybe it is Immune (Songbird), one of the worst movies you’ll see in theaters this year.

