7 Memorable Pierce Brosnan Films.

He is a multifaceted actor and has countless movies and television films, but what are his most memorable works? Here we tell you.

Without a doubt, one of the actors most acclaimed cinema is Pierce brosnan, who to his credit has several productions on the big screen and in TV, as well as works in theater, where it had its beginnings.

He made his debut in the seventh art with the tape ‘The Long Good Friday‘and from then on his characters were gaining great relevance, as is the most iconic and by which he is recognized wherever: the Agent 007.

But before reaching the top, he starred in other stories that are just as plausible as his spy persona and for which they make him multifaceted. Next we will give you a brief count of their most memorable movies.

Martians to attack

Not everything in Pierce’s acting life is action or characters who dress in suits, because in 1996 he acted in ‘Marcianos al Attack’, this comedy and science fiction film that, incidentally, featured film greats such as Glenn Close, Danny DeVito, Jack Nicholson, Natalie Portman, among others.

Golden Eye, Tomorrow Never Dies and Another Day to Die

The character of James Bond, or better known to the whole world as Agent 007, was like a glove for Brosnan, who in each of his missions made us nervous, but he also showed his strength and that was what caught him to the audience, since on the big screen it was invincible.

Daddy forever or Mrs. Doubtfire

Although he did not have the main role here, since he was in charge of Robin Williams, we will never forget that he was an excellent stepfather for the hillard family And, why not, here he showed that he is not at all at odds with comedy.

Dante’s Peak









Next to Linda Hamilton He acted in this film where a natural disaster and despair kept us attentive all the time to know if at some point he would get out of that catastrophe safely with his family.

Mamma Mia!

It is clear that he is not the best singer, but with this performance he showed that he is not at all in his comfort zone. Some applauded his work on this film, others were not satisfied. * Brosnan is not there to please everyone.

The ghostwriter

The critics agree that Pierce here gave his best role in this thriller in which he shared credits with Ewan McGregor.

The critics agree that Pierce here gave his best role in this thriller in which he shared credits with Ewan McGregor.

These are just some of the most outstanding works of Brosnan, the timeless and elegant Agent 007, which one is your favorite?

Aztec 7

!