10 disturbing ghost movies to watch on Netflix

The ghost movies they always test our skepticism. We believe that the most logical thing is that none of that exists, that there are no specters, evil entities or angry spirits harassing and terrorizing the living, but we only need to put on a good horror movie so that that conviction begins to be destroyed, and to end up leaving the light on to be able to sleep (using the blankets as protection).

There’s a lot urban stories and legends that try to explain what ghosts are and why they exist, there are those who say that they are the souls of people who died before their time and in violent conditions, others say that they are demonic forces or the result of witchcraft and, although we probably will not know the truth, the cinema has given us a few theories that do not make us tremble and believe in the impossible.

For fans of horror, Netflix It has become one of the best platforms, offering a mix of series, classic and original films where monsters, murderers, witches and ghosts are the protagonists, and they make both the protagonists of the story and those who are watching it from the outside suffer. .

From Guillermo del Toro to Stephen King, selection of ghost movies from Netflix it’s brutal and there are enough options for you to do a horror marathon.

Ghost movies to keep you from sleeping:

The appearance of things

Starring Amanda Seyfried and James Norton, this film follows a couple who move into a huge house in a small town where the husband got a new job. At first it seems like a second chance to get everything they wanted, but soon she begins to experience strange things and to be haunted by what she believes to be the ghost of someone who died there (and it’s all inspired by a true story).

The Influence / The Binding

These movies are together because they have similar themes.

The influence (or Influence) is a Spanish film in which a nurse must move back home to take care of her sick mother. She returns together with her daughter and strange things soon begin to happen, related to some witchcraft and a macabre plan that can destroy their lives.

The Binding is starring Mia Master and was directed by Domenico Emanuele de Feudis. The story follows a woman who travels with her daughter to the home of her fiancé’s mother in a picturesque Italian town. It seems that they will have a perfect weekend, but soon she discovers that her fiancé’s family has a dark past and that they have been performing a strange ritual involving their daughter, who is attacked by a sinister presence that wants to take her life.

His House

This was considered the best horror movie of 2020 premiered in Netflix. His House is the story of two refugees from Sudan who manage to escape the war and seek asylum in the United Kingdom, once there, the government tells them that they must live in an old, dirty and destroyed house, in a trial period where they are going to decide if they can stay. The problem is that the most terrifying ghosts also live in the house, but the couple must find a way to solve the problem without help, since complaining can be taken as a point to cancel their asylum.









The orphanage

Directed by JA Bayona and produced by Guillermo del Toro, this is the story of a family that moves into an incredible house facing the sea, which they intend to transform into a home for children. During its preparation, her own son disappears and the mother (Belén Rueda) must do everything possible to discover the secrets of that place and recover the child, who suffers from a disease that can kill him if he does not return home soon.

Mother

Andy Muschietti, of the new adaptations of It, direct this film with Jessica Chastain. The story begins when a man and his boyfriend receive custody of their two nieces, who spent years living alone in a house in the woods. Not only do the girls have a lot of trauma to overcome, but they seem to have brought with them an evil presence that wants to destroy anyone who dares to separate them from it.

Fear Street (trilogy)

Based on the books of RL Stine, this trilogy takes place in 3 different years in the 80s, 90s and 1600s. The story begins with a murder, which leads the teenagers of the town to discover that everything is connected to a mysterious witch who cast a curse on the place after being sentenced to death, and the murder spree will only stop if they find out what she wants.

Eerie

This film was produced between the Philippines and Singapore, and begins when the suicide of a student in a Catholic school for girls causes panic among her companions, this leads a clairvoyant counselor to contact a ghost to discover the past of the convent, marked by a series of brutal abuses.

I Am the Pretty Thing that Lives in this House

Ruth Wilson, from Luther and His Dark Materials, stars in this movie by Oz perkins. The story centers on a nurse who is hired to take care of an elderly horror book author, who lives alone in her mansion. Little by little, the nurse begins to have visions and to notice strange things in the house, which leave her more and more scared and desperate for answers. Is it all in your head? She’s dead? There are thousands of questions on his mind and he has to push himself to the limit to discover the truth.

Ghost lab

From Thailand, this original film by Netflix It begins after two doctors witness the strange events that happen in their hospital, which appears to be haunted, so they become obsessed with obtaining scientific evidence of the existence of the ghosts.