Saturday, October 23, 2021
Zoe Domínguez danced with Viviana Saccone at La Academia and they compared her to Rihanna: “It’s the mini Argentine version”

Zoe Dominguez danced with Viviana Saccone and Tito Diaz, she dazzled the jury and was compared to the eccentric Rihanna.

Upon entering the floor of The Academy 2021, the mother of the 10-year-old girl burst into tears and dedicated some warm words to her daughter: “It is a love. Good friend, good daughter. I love her, thanks for the opportunity”.

After telling that she started dancing at the age of seven, Zoe He explained how his love for dance was born: “It was all thanks to TV. I really liked looking at choreography”. About his undeniable talent, it was Viviana Saccone who intervened: “We got the best dancer. It puts us the very high bar”.




After breaking it on the track with Saccone and Titus, Zoe Dominguez was filled with praise from the jury. “You are magnetic. The other two went unnoticed. I tried to look at them, but my gaze went away with this beauty and this talent”, He commented Pampita.

The excitement of Zoe Domínguez's family after passing through the track. Photo: eltrece

Secondly, Jimena Baron the girl was moved by observing: “The only thing I wrote down was’Rihanna‘. You are very similar physically and on the wave. Is awesome. You have a lot of flow, you are very wavy. You wore the choreo with that intensity”. “Is better than Rihanna, because it is Argentine”, He sentenced Hernán Piquín.


