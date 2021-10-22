Zara’s Halloween costumes that Kylie Jenner would love

Plans to do with your partner on Halloween

It seems that it was yesterday when we wore mini dresses and beaded jewels, but the truth is that in the blink of an eye we have almost planted ourselves at Christmas. Although well, before we get fully into the winter ‘mood’, we still have to enjoy the ‘spooky season’ like every October or, what is the same, Halloween. It is one of our favorite dates of the year, and this time we have so many ideas for you that it is impossible not to find one of your style: Disney costumes, others to dress up with your friends, to make from your clothes. easy and cheap wardrobe …

Although if there are absolute queens when it comes to Halloween inspiration, those are the ‘celebs’ of Hollywood and, specifically, the Kardashians, who never fail to this day marked on the calendar. Well, if you love her style and you are as attentive as we are to know her costume each year (Kendall Jenner has already given us a small preview), you will be crazy about the new collection that Zara has released for the most terrifying night of the anus. Here’s a hint: if Kylie knew it existed, she would buy it whole.









It is a collection that is based on mythological figures, fantastic animals and other spectacular forms. One of the most striking designs is the tight green jumpsuit with an opening at the bottom and asymmetries, although you can also find more discreet black dresses, which you can reuse on other occasions.

This butterfly style model promises to sell out in a matter of days.

Of course, this one with tulle as wings on the back is also amazing.

And what about these galacticos? We love them!

You have many models to choose from to raze this Halloween.

This last one with snake print is VERY Kylie, right?

