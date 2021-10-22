Will Smith wants to play Deadshot again and is glad he was not replaced in The Suicide Squad

In 2016 Suicide Squad – 25% was one of the most anticipated films thanks to the characters that it would bring to the DCEU, and the way in which they managed to sell the film through the advances that managed to become a peculiar choreography between peak moments of the characters and one of the Queen’s Greatest Hits: Bohemian Rhapsody. However, despite achieving a considerably good box office gross with an interesting impact on its opening weekend, the comments weren’t the best.

Criticism destroyed it, and Jared Leto’s Joker became a mockery for fans of the character for the version proposed by the actor; although it also continues to be criticized for its low presence due to the editing it was subjected to by Warner, causing David Ayer’s vision to face important changes. That is why even the director himself and his followers continue to fight for the director’s cut to be launched.

Perhaps one of the most praised elements of the film was the character of Deadshot, as various comments from viewers pointed out that it was Will Smith’s charisma that kept the film standing. After that the only surviving character was Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, who had her solo movie. Five years later, a reboot of the villain group story would arrive under the direction of James Gunn: The Suicide Squad – 91%, with much better reviews, and the rescue of some characters already raised such as Quinn herself, Rick Flagg and Amanda Waller.

And although Deadshot was not rethought, Idris Elba’s Bloodsport took his place as the leader of the team; this would open the possibility that in the future Smith will return to these tapes with the killer’s suit and weapons. But why didn’t he return for the vision of James Gunn? During a video made by GQ, where the actor answered several questions that are asked about him on social networks, the star of Men in Black – 92% assured that the only reason why he was not part of the film was because of his schedule, since he has been filming projects such as Emancipation by Antoine Fuqua.









Yes, I was working and they were ready to film. It was a matter of time.

Although the character of Elba bears many similarities to the one Smith first played both physically and in his stories, the fact that the role was not replaced as such allowed the doors to have been left open for the actor should he be willing. to come back. And based on his reaction in the same video, it looks like he would be delighted to do so.

Deadshot was left out [de El Escuadrón Suicida], truth? So Idris [Elba] is he playing a different character or is he playing Deadshot? A different character? All right, great, so I can go back.

Perhaps for now it does not seem so easy to rejoin the ranks of The Suicide Squad; it is not even certain that there will be a sequel. But thanks to the new proposals from Warner Bros. and HBO Max, there is the possibility that his return will be through one of the television series or some spin that is being prepared. Also, after a deleted scene from the movie was revealed from David Yesterday, it has become clear that there are still unfinished business between Deadshot and Harley Quinn.