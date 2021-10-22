Will Smith has a 2.5 million euro caravan for when he is filming: video

As our headline says, the famous actor Will Smith has a spectacular caravan that he does not leave anywhere when filming his famous films. This has been with him for several years and, in addition to being worth about 2.5 million euros, it serves as a dressing room, becoming, at the same time, an ideal place to rest and have a good time.

This caravan appears to be a normal vehicle when you see it on the street, but when it stops, the magic begins, since, as you can see in the video, when it is at rest, that is, without any movement, it can be expanded through its intelligent control.

In short, the caravan grows at the touch of a button, which allows key places in the caravan to expand much more than its normal size, thus allowing interior rooms to be made larger, and its second floor to be made larger by appearing large windows, increasing the height of its ceiling.

Entering is quite an adventure that leaves everyone who has the opportunity impressed. The caravan is very well equipped with state-of-the-art technology, very comfortable furniture and everything you can find inside a mansion, which is why they often say that this is “Will Smith’s mansion on wheels.” And it has little or nothing to envy the house in which it resides.









An exemplary kitchen, very well equipped with all its appliances, beautiful built-in wood and countertops with granite finishes that give warmth and elegance to every corner; a living room and entertainment room with furniture, table and chairs all in keeping with the color of the wood that is predominant in the place, dim lights, televisions and bathroom with integrated shower. Almost nothing.

For its part, on the second floor there is a large space with large windows that let you see the outside, upholstered furniture with cushions and several televisions strategically located in places where you would never imagine, since they remain hidden and appear with the help of the intelligent control to enjoy a movie with friends or listen to good music.

In the same way, we tell you that if you want to spend a weekend in this place, Will Smith is willing to rent it so you can take it for a walk and have a good time for an amount of 8000 dollars.

This mobile home would be a paradise for those who love nature and love to travel, since from its second floor they will be able to admire the beauties of the landscape and disconnect when the weather does not allow them to leave. Undoubtedly, a perfect space to rest at ease or have fun. So we understand why Will Smith has made it part of his life when he is shooting his movies, as it becomes a sanctuary to rest and drain stress after long hours of filming.