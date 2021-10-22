Who is Margaret Qualley, the protagonist of ‘Things to clean’?

‘Things to clean’, the story of a mother who renounces an abusive relationship in search of a better future for her daughter, ranked among the most watched Netflix series worldwide. The episodes based on the autobiography of Stephanie Land ‘Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive’, continue at the top of the streaming platform almost a month after its release. Alex, played by Margaret Qualley, began to perform domestic services in order to cover her expenses, and start a new life in the company of her daughter Maddie (Rylea Nevaeh Whittet), while facing a custody fight for the little girl.

Margaret Qualley is a young woman whose family tree already has celebrities. She is the daughter of musician, model and actor Paul Qualley, and actress Andie McDowell, who participated in films such as’ Four Weddings and a Funeral ‘,’ Marriage of Convenience ‘, and also appeared with her daughter in’ Things to Clean ‘, playing Paula, Alex’s mother. Before dissolving, the marriage had three children: Justin, Rainey (who is also dedicated to acting) and Margaret, the youngest of the trio.







The young actress already had several participations in well-known productions before this leading role. In 2014 she participated in the HBO series ‘The Leftovers’, where she played the daughter of the characters of Justin Theroux and Amy Brenneman. He also appeared in the Shake Black film “The Nice Guy,” in which he shared the screen with stars like Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling and Kim Basinger. One of the characters with which his career took off was with Pussycat, in Quentin Tarantino’s film ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, a role that was inspired by Ruth Anne Moorehouse, one of the women who was part of the clan of the fearsome Charles Manson.