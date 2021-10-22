We recreated the style of Cruella de Vil for our Halloween costume

Cruella de Vil He is a character that has been accompanying us since our childhood. We have always seen her as a villain in the classic 101 Dalmatians movie (both in its animated version and in the live action posterior), with his characteristic bicolor hair and his love for animal skin.

And is that the live action starring Emma Stone left us impeccable outfits both inside and outside the film. That is why this Halloween we could not miss the opportunity to worship this character and recreate your style for our costume:

Traditional cruella





The traditional Cruella, the one we all knew when we were little in 101 Dalmatians, is a little different than the new Emma Stone. Although they share bicolor hair, this one stands out for its big fur coat.





The coat It is the touch of leather (although synthetic) that characterizes Cruella so much. And the model low cost that we have chosen, it will look great if we ask for it one size larger, to wear it oversize (18 euros).

Although the original Cruella wears heels, we wanted to version them and change them for this model of boots. With a super heel and a design that we will also want to wear in our day to day (or our own looks partying).

Cruella Emma Stone

If we want to cover Emma Stone’s Cruella, things start to get complicated due to the number of looks that she wears in the film. But we have stayed with the two that we liked the most:

Cruella in red





For versions of her striking red dress at the party we have opted for a neck dress halter, the most similar we have found to Emma’s in the movie:





To this piece of red dress we could not put anything other than some high heel shoes high to be stomping as hard as Cruella.













Leather Cruella





And for the The most rebellious and fur-clad cruella that also appears in the film we have chosen dresses in leatherette. With an air similar to the ones Emma wears:





However, we could not decide between the two models, so we leave you two options of dress. One with a more current design, with gathers.

And another with short crossover neckline. Both seem ideal to us to recycle and continue to wear them in our day to day.

To this look leather we could not put other things than good heeled boots with a finish Animal Print in black.

Wigs

Whether we choose one or the other Cruella, one thing is clear: bicolor hair cannot be absent. It is the most characteristic detail





This model is the most accurate, with the same haircut and hairstyle that she wears in the movies. It is from Shein and costs 10.50 euros.





If instead you want to get a little more creative and cut your hair We also leave you this longer option, also from Shein, for 9 euros.

