Watch Matt Damon and Julianne Moore answer all of Google

they starred in theSuburbicon in 2017, directed by George Clooney who also wrote it with the Coen brothers. Thewhich is aIt is based on a crime that happened in real life in 1957 in Pennsylvania.

Matt Damon, who spoke to GQ, is originally from Boston and rose to fame with the film Good will hunting which stars and write with Ben Affleck. This movie resulted in a Oscar and a Golden globe for Best Original Screenplay. From this moment on, his career takes off and he participates in all kinds of films What The Talented Mr. Ripley, The Departed and Ford v Ferrari. Secondly Julianne Moore, started his career with little papers until he starred Boogie nights which resulted in a nomination for a Oscar, has done countless films very successful like The Big Lebowski, A Single Man, Crazy Stupid Love and Still Alice and more recently in the series Lisey’s Story a Stephen King story. Between his awards there are an Oscar, two Golden Globes, a BAFTA and two SAG Awards. In this video Matt Damon and Julianne Moore answered the questions most popular of Google where they revealed very interesting things like their zodiac signs, Damon tells how he met Ben Affleck and Moore He confesses that he is ambidextrous.