Warner Bros Wants The Matrix 5 To Happen!

The Matrix 5 It will happen if Lana Wachowski wants to do it, assured the director of Warner Bros

With the expected premiere of The Matrix, fans were hoping this wasn’t a one-time thing, and instead could kick off a total revitalization of the franchise in the form of a sequel, or even a new one. trilogy.

And their pleas seem to have been heard, for during an interview for the Deadline website, Ann sarnoff, the executive director of Warner Bros confirmed that the directors of Warner eThey are interested in “Whenever Lana (Wachowski) wants to make a movie, we are all there” Sarnoff said.

Wool and his sister Lilly they worked with Warner from the original franchise film on 1999. Since then, the company has signed on to make two more sequels, the live-action film. Speed ​​racer of the duo and their adaptation of the novel Cloud Atlas. However, in recent years, the productions of Wachowski have not been as successful as the company would expect and therefore the next Resurrections it will be decisive for the future of the franchise.

Will Lilly Wachowski join?

On the other hand, if the story can be issued for many more years, it is uncertain whether Lilly will join because she previously expressed that she was not interested in continuing with The Matrix for personal reasons. Since the movie took more than 20 years In taking off, the future of the franchise is largely unknown, though there may still be hope for fans eager for more.









The plot of The Matrix Resurrections remains largely a mystery, however it will feature the return of Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson. The film also features a cast of newcomers that includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Christina Ricci.

The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters on December 22

What do moviegoers and moviegoers think?