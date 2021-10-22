Vin Diesel goes viral for the great physical change he has undergone this vacation

Vin Diesel is one of those actors whose physique has helped him land a certain type of role that has clearly defined his career. Muscled and with the air of a bad boy, the actor has become famous for playing the protagonist of Fast & furious in all parts of the action saga, making his marked body his hallmark. However, when on vacation, the artist relaxes like any other human and the latest photos that have been taken of him have gone viral due to the change in his anatomy.

Vin Diesel has been portrayed aboard a yacht cruising the coast of Italy, specifically in Portofino, relaxed and enjoying the summer holidays like many other celebrities who have chosen Europe for it. The artist was accompanied by his wife Paloma Jiménez and the couple formed by Zoe Saldaña and Marco Prego.

Vin Diesel shows muscles on Instagram and denies being fat





What the artist did not imagine was that the photos that the paparazzi were taking of him were going to go viral like wildfire and not because of the fact that he was on vacation, something that does not go beyond the curiosity of some, but because of the obvious physical change that he has undergone.

Vin Diesel kills himself in the gym to bring characters to life that fall into his hands but when he doesn’t have to work, like any other human being, he leaves his strict routines and diet and indulges himself that he normally can’t. And of course, the result is none other than the following:

Social networks have been shocked to see the current appearance of Vin Diesel. Its more than famous six-pack It has disappeared and instead of marked abs what it looks like is a bulging belly that has attracted a lot of attention.

But far from what usually happens when the photos that circulate are those of famous women showing their real bodies in bikini or swimsuit, Diesel has not received criticism but rather the opposite.

Internet users have praised that the actor shows himself without complexes and that when he is not working he behaves like any other human being, eating relaxedly and without obsessing over physical exercise. This is demonstrated by the comments that can be read on Twitter: “New photos of Vin Diesel in Italy. Life is enjoyed eating too ”is an example of the tone of the tuis that speak about the actor.

Although there are some who make a joke with his physical change (“I always wanted to have Vin Diesel’s body and finally I have achieved it” or “Happy to announce that Vin Diesel is going to star in my biopic”), or some who call him ” chubby ”, the new look of the actor has not been the object of insults or hurtful comments as has happened with the figures in swimsuits of Camila Cabello or Selena Gomez, two of the famous young women who have had to endure the massive mockery of the network.