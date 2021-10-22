Vin Diesel accompanied Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle

Meadow Walker got married in early October and this Friday published a record in which her father’s partner is seen walking with her down the aisle.

Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late actor Paul Walker, married at the beginning of October and this Friday it became known that who accompanied her to the altar He was also an actor and a great friend of his father with whom he shared in the Fast and Furious film saga, Vin Diesel.

The closeness between the two actors was known and the relationship that Mark Sinclair Vincent had established with Walker’s daughter became known after the actor and model died in a tragic car accident.



On several occasions, Meadow Walker publicly showed that she was fully integrated into the Vin Diesel family, and that he also had a good relationship with the children of his father’s friend: Hania, 13; Vincent, 11, and Pauline, 6.

This Friday, the 23-year-old shared images of her marriage with him actor and model Louis Thornton-Allan , whom he married in early October.

There you can see that Vin Diesel is with her in the previous moments, and the entertainment and celebrity news medium assured that it was her father’s friend who walked her down the aisle, as Paul Walker would have done.