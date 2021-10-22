Vikings: What Happened to Travis Fimmel Leaving His Role as Ragnar Lothbrok

Travis Fimmel starred in Amazon Prime Video’s historical drama Vikings for four seasons, but what has he done since leaving the Michael Hirst-created show?

The series of Amazon Prime Video, Vikings they initially followed the legendary Norse figure Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis fimmel) and his travels with his family, but as the series progressed, he shifted his focus to Ragnar’s children and his own travels.

Travis Fimmel’s departure from Vikings gave him the opportunity to participate in other television projects

Vikings gave a huge boost to the actor’s career by opening new doors for him in both film and television, so Ragnar’s death was not the end for him at all. Since then the actor has been working on other projects.

Travis fimmel He said goodbye to Ragnar Lothbrok in 2017, and that same year he was part of the dramatic film Lean on Pete, alongside Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Steve Zahn and Charlie Plummer.









The following projects by Travis fimmel They arrived in 2019, in the form of the heist thriller Finding Steve McQueen, based on the United California Bank robbery. That same year he appeared in the war movie Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan and in the dramatic thriller Dreamland, alongside Margot Robbie and Garrett Hedlund.

Travis Fimmel didn’t stop and has made his debut in multiple big screen projects

As for television projects, he has the lead role in the sci-fi series Raised by Wolves, which premiered on HBO Max. Travis fimmel He also has a couple of movie projects scheduled for the near future.

He is scheduled to appear in Charlie Day’s directorial debut El Tonto, a comedy film with Kate Beckinsale, Jason Sudeikis, John Malkovich, Ray Liotta and more, plus the actor also has a role in the dramatic film Here Are the Young. Men, where she will appear alongside Anya Taylor-Joy.

Last on his list of future projects is the romantic crime film Die in a Gunfight, a modern take on William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, opposite Diego Boneta and Alexandra Daddario.

Although many fans felt that the Vikings never recovered from Ragnar’s death, the truth is that the series managed to continue without its initial star, and Travis fimmel had the opportunity to work on a variety of projects.