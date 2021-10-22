Vienna Museums Exhibit Explicit Works on OnlyFans

Palaeolithic Venus, nudes by Egon Schiele or canvases by Modigliani, censored on social networks. These works for over 18s from Viennese museums now find a second life on the platform OnlyFans, known for its sexually explicit content.

It is an ingenious move by the Austrian capital’s Tourism Office, which coordinated the initiative, to “open the debate on the role of algorithms and technological giants in art,” the director of the center, Norbert Kettner.

Launched in September, the account has attracted several hundred subscribers thanks to the recent media uproar, although this daring “bold“aims above all to defend” artistic freedom. ”

The idea, Kettner says, arose from the “difficulties“found by museums” in its work to promote yourself on social media“for its very strict policies on nudity and the fight against pornography.

Ridiculous

For example, the “Venus of Willendorf“, a statuette of a naked and busty woman exhibited in the Museum of Natural History.

“It is a symbolic fertility figure of almost 30,000 years old” and considered a masterpiece of Paleolithic art. Nevertheless, “Facebook has classified it as pornographic content!“exclaims Kettner.

“It is strange and even ridiculous that today nudity” is still the subject of controversy “,” when it should be natural “, explains Klaus Pokorny, spokesman for the Leopold Museum.

Erotic representations of Schiele are frequently censored by social networks, as if nothing had changed a hundred years after the death of this great painter of Viennese modernism that caused a scandal. In another popular place in Vienna, the museum La Albertina, the paintings of the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani are considered too explicit.

“It forces and forces us to open an account at OnlyFans,” Pokorny insists, since “the most famous international platforms such as TikTok, Facebook or Instagram do not accept our paintings.”

Thomas Schlesser, author of a book titled “Art versus censorship“, judges” the initiative of quite intelligent “.









“By going to the social network of OnlyFans, the works retake the provocative and even pornographic character that they could have in their time ”, comments this art historian, director of the Hartung-Bergman Foundation.

Self-censorship

The theme goes beyond classical art, adds the head of the Tourism Office, who observes an “unconscious self-censorship of many young creators”, who cannot deprive themselves of the visibility offered by Facebook and other platforms.

The latter, often criticized for the automatic elimination of images, assure that their rules have evolved and present more “nuances“to make exceptions for nudity in the case, for example, of art.

“They said they had made an effort,” says Olivier Ertzscheid, professor and researcher in Information Sciences at the University of Nantes.

“But the reality is that when it comes to the representation of bodies (especially the female), nothing has really changed, whether it is an art form or not,” says Ertzscheid, referring to a “form of prudence or prudish marketing.”

Contacted by AFP, Facebook did not immediately respond. In the meantime, Kettner hopes there will be talks on the matter moving forward, but there has been no rapprochement for now.

In addition, it assumes without complexes the association of the city with the site OnlyFans, which has established itself for several years as a major destination for creators of paid erotic or pornographic content. In search of a more respectable image, the platform with 150 million users now it focuses on videos of cooking recipes, fitness or health tips.

“It is not a question of our success on social media, but a question of principle,” sums up Pokorny. “It is like a war with other means; we fight for our rights, our freedom, against the people who want to regulate our lives,” concludes the spokesman for the Leopold Museum.

Arb