US GP F1 2021: F1 opts for ‘The paper house’

Taking advantage of the tremendous pull of the series 'Drive to Survive' in the US, where it ranked first in television series worldwide shortly after the launch of the third season in March, the COTA (Circuits of Americas) where the The US GP race this weekend has asked the F1 drivers about their favorite series and movies: La Casa de Papel appears among the 'highligths' of many of them, with surprises for all tastes:

FAVORITE SERIES OF ALL TIME

George Russell (Williams Racing): “Modern Family”

Nicolas Latifi (Williams Racing): “Prison Break”

Nikita Mazepin (Haas F1 Team): “Peaky Blinders”

Mick Schumacher (Haas F1 Team): “The Harry Potter Movies”

Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri): “Paper House (Money Heist)”

Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): “I don’t watch many series, but I enjoy YouTube video game videos”

Lando Norris (McLaren): “Prison Break & Casa de Papel (Money Heist)”

Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren F1 Team): “Ozark”

Fernando Alonso (Alpine F1 Team): “Lost”

Esteban Ocon (Alpine F1 Team): “It’s not a favorite show, but I love The Dark Knight Rises”

Kimi Rikknen (Alfa Romeo): “No favorites except documentaries and anything based on true stories”

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): “Control your enthusiasm”

Charles Leclerc (Scuderia Ferrari): “Money Heist”

Carlos Sainz (Scuderia Ferrari): “Game of Thrones, Suits and La casa de Papel”

FAVORITE MOVIE OR TV SHOW OF 2011

Nicolas Latifi: “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Nikita Mazepin: “It’s not a show this year, but I loved the last of Mission Impossible”

Mick Schumacher: “The Lady’s Gambit”

Sergio Prez (Red Bull Racing): “Living Without Permission”

Pierre Gasly: ​​”Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami”

Lando Norris: “Brilliant question, I don’t even know. I don’t remember the names of the movies; I just look at them …”

Daniel Ricciardo: “Superstore, my find of 2021!”

Fernando Alonso: “Hmm, maybe my show (Fernando on Amazon Prime) is something you are proud of when it comes out because it has been a year of recording. When it finally came out in August it was great news for all the people who got involved in it. Program”.

Esteban Ocon: “The Loki series on Disney +”

Antonio Giovinazzi: “A Spanish series called: Who killed Sara?

Lance Stroll: “The new season of La casa de papel”

Charles Leclerc: “Squid Game”

Carlos Sainz: “The new James Bond!”

WHAT HAVE YOU GOT AN ATTRACN?

George Russell: “Definitely Modern family”

Nicolas Latifi: “Game of Thrones”

Mick Schumacher: “I’ve seen Harry Potter a hundred times …!?”

Lando Norris: “Stepbrothers”

Daniel Ricciardo: “Friday Night Lights & Superstore”

Fernando Alonso: “House, you can watch any episode of any season, and you didn’t miss much!”

Esteban Ocon: “South Park”

Antonio Giovinazzi: “Harry Potter”

Lance Stroll: “Hard Knocks (NFL)”

YOU HATE THAT THE DEMS LOVE …

Nicolas Latifi: “I wouldn’t say I secretly hate him, but there has always been a lot of excitement around the US version of The Office and I’ve seen an episode and never got into it.

Mick Schumacher: “The paper house”

Pierre Gasly: ​​”There are no shows that I hate; I don’t have enough time to spend watching shows that I don’t enjoy!”

Lando Norris: “Oh, what is all this monster and dragons thing? Game of Thrones! Yes, terrible, I don’t know why anyone would see that”

Daniel Ricciardo: “Island of love”

Fernando Alonso: “I don’t hate any particular show, but I have never seen House of Cards or Game of Thrones. I have never seen any of those and I am not curious to see them either. I am not very attracted to them, even if they are very popular.”

Esteban Ocon: “Casa de Papel”. I never saw an episode. “

Lance Stroll: “Island of Love”

IF YOU COULD BE A SERIES CHARACTER, YOU WOULD CHOOSE …

George Russell: “I guess James Bond!”

Nicolas Latifi: “I’m going to say Harvey Specter from Suits. What a boss!”

Nikita Mazepin: “Jason Statham, it’s great.”

Mick Schumacher: “The Ferrari at the end of Cars 1!”

Sergio Prez: “Tom Cruise!”

Pierre Gasly: ​​”Harry Potter, because I like magic”

Yuki Tsunoda: “Ted!”

Lando Norris: “Batman!”

Daniel Ricciardo: “Speaking of Friday Night Lights. It’s probably Riggins. Yeah, he’s a handsome cat like me, he can have a beer! And movie …. anything Denzel touches. He’s like the only guy I can get me for. dazzle with confidence. “

Esteban Ocon: “Iron Man. Because you can fly with the suit. He is an incredible character and you can also identify with him because he is a normal human being. He creates things that are based on technology and that is what we are also working on. F1 “.

Kimi Rikknen: “Rambo!”

Antonio Giovinazzi: “Rocky Balboa”

Lance Stroll: “Adam Sandler in any movie!”

Charles Leclerc: “Harry Potter!”

Carlos Sainz: “The teacher from La casa de papel”

WHICH PILOT DESERVES HIS OWN REALITY SHOW?

George Russell: “It has to be Danny Ric! Definitely tune in to keep me up to date with Ricciardo’s!”

Nicolas Latifi: “Lewis would probably say [Hamilton]. I’m sure everyone would like to see what he does off the track, as he leads a very busy life and has many different passions. “

Nikita Mazepin: “Lewis, because he does so many things off the track that it would be interesting to watch.”

Mick Schumacher: “Daniel Ricciardo because he is a funny man.”

Sergio Prez: “I think Kimi but old Kimi [Rikknen]. The one from 20 years ago. I was partying and the stories I have heard really should be in a movie! “

Pierre Gasly: ​​”Lewis Hamilton, I think there are a lot of interesting things about his life on and off the track.”

Yuki Tsunoda: “Daniel Ricciardo, he has the best character”

Lando Norris: “Probably … I don’t know … me, {Alex]Albon and George [Russell]. That has always been a good laugh. Me and Carlos [Sainz]… and Daniel. Daniel is a funny guy, he could probably have one of his own, he also likes to talk … “

Daniel Ricciardo: “I probably get into some kind of television at some point, either of my own free will or if I don’t get there, I don’t know! There are not many real personalities in sport … I am a real one!”

Fernando Alonso: “Yuki [Tsunoda]. He is quite an interesting person. I’d be curious to see more of him! “

Esteban Ocon: “Fernando [Alonso], you already have one! “

Kimi Rikknen: “About 15 years ago I was asked to do one for MTV. I won’t, I never will.”

Antonio Giovinazzi: “Kimi. I think it will be a lot of fun!”

Lance Stroll: “Lewis, he’s a busy guy with a lot of exciting things going on around him.”

Charles Leclerc: “Yuki because he is such a character and a lot of fun!”

Carlos Sainz: “Yuki, it’s really fun!”