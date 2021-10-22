‘Uncharted’: The gamer who will share credits with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg – movie news

Journalist, proud spokesperson for the generation that is bored with life and addicted to Scrabble, who tries to watch, learn and write about cinema every day.

From streamer to actor! One of the most famous personalities on the internet will appear with a very special role in ‘Uncharted’, the new Tom Holland movie.

From streamer to actor! After keeping the secret for a year, El Rubius revealed to his followers that will share credits with Tom Holland in Uncharted: Off the Map, a film that will hit theaters exclusively in February next year. Production was one of the most delayed in its schedule after the start of the covid-19 pandemic: July 2021 was moved to February 2022.









Rubén Doblas Gundersen, better known as Rubius, is a streamer originally from Spain with 10.9 million subscribers to his YouTube channel. After the release of the official trailer for the film, also starring Mark Wahlberg, Rubius made a publication on his official Instagram account in which photographs of the set of Uncharted, and in several of them the internet celebrity appeared in the company of Tom Holland himself.

“After 1 year, I can tell you that I participate in the new Tom Holland movie #UnchartedLaPelicula and I will do a great role as a background NPC with my grandmother hair,” Rubius wrote in his post. An NPC is a Non player character, that is, a character within a video game that is not being controlled by any player and it is, basically, in the background. A set of words and meanings to declare that basically will make a cameo within Uncharted, feature film based on the popular video game of the same name created in 2017.

However, this is not the first time that the Malaga celebrity has participated in major blockbusters, well also had a brief appearance in Men in Black: International, starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Liam Neeson.

Rubius in ‘Men in Black: International’



Uncharted: Off the Map tells the story of Nathan Drake, a young treasure hunter bartender who will be joined by Victor Sullivan, also a treasure hunter and father figure to young Nathan. The villain of this story will be portrayed by Antonio Banderas, who appears in the first trailer to threaten the duo with keeping the coveted loot. The action tape premieres exclusively on the big screen on February 18.