Uncharted | Check HERE the official trailer

Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland star in the first preview of the film based on the popular video game.

The new movie of Tom Holland and Mark Walherg has already released its first trailer based on the popular video game Uncharted.









The trailer shows a young man Nathan Drake (Holland) as a bartender, meeting Sully (Mark Wahlberg), before the two embark on an adventure. They also mention Nathan’s brother, Sam, whom the gamers met in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Antonio Banderas’ character is the antagonist, a rival treasure hunter with apparently far more resources.

There are also several scenes based on the games, from an abandoned pirate ship to the Uncharted 3 sequence in which Drake is dragged behind a cargo plane.

The trailer shows various symbols characteristic of the game, such as musical tracks, even relics.

When is the movie released?

The long-awaited advance also came with the announcement of the official date of the film’s on-screen launch. Fortunately, fans will not have to wait long since at the beginning of 2022 they will be able to enjoy the new action film of the protagonist of Spider-man. The film arrives on February 18 and will be released only in theaters.

