UN Mexico »Marion Reimers joins UN Women as Goodwill Ambassador

Photo: Ismael Jiménez / UN Women

With this appointment, Marion Reimers, UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, joins the work of personalities such as Ximena Sariñana, Nicole Kidman, Emma Watson, Anne Hathaway, and soccer player Marta Vieira da Silva.

Mexico City, October 22, 2021 (UN Women) – “From UN Women Mexico we are very proud to join Marion Reimers as Goodwill Ambassador of UN Women in Mexico, without a doubt, a fundamental ally in the promotion of gender equality, the empowerment and elimination of violence against women and girls, inside and outside the media ”, mentioned Belén Sanz Luque, Representative of UN Women in Mexico.

The announcement was made within the framework of the presentation of the panel “Women in Sports” where, in addition to Reimers and the Representative of UN Women in Mexico, Belén Sanz, Nuria Diosdado, Mexican artistic swimmer and Mariana Gutiérrez, Mexican technical director and director participated. of the Women’s MX League.

Both spoke about their experiences and challenges within the sports world, recalling that sport is a fundamental right and a powerful tool to strengthen sustainable development, peace, well-being, solidarity and respect and, of course, to promote egalitarian societies. and inclusive.

As part of this role, Marion Reimers will participate in the coming years in various activities, events, communication campaigns, among other initiatives. Likewise, it is committed to promoting and always being an ambassador for women’s rights, through its platforms, work and its own agenda.

Her profile as an ambassador will initially focus on promoting female leadership in sports; in strengthening the participation of women in the media, as well as in the elimination of gender stereotypes in the content that is disseminated through the media.

“This is something that is everyone’s task and the only thing I intend is to put at the service of a huge community and at the service of gender equality and equality among people my career, my possibilities, my tools and everything. What can I do as an individual ”,

Marion Reimers,

Goodwill Ambassador for UN Women.







“It is an honor and a great responsibility to work in the company of such outstanding women as you are, and as are the rest of the ambassadors. This is something that transcends me. This is something that is everyone’s job and the only thing I want is to put at the service of a huge community and at the service of gender equality and equality between people my career, my possibilities, my tools and everything that I can do as an individual, ”Marion stressed.

The appointment of a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador implies a rigorous selection process that considers commitment, integrity, the trajectory of the public figure, among other aspects.

“At UN Women we know that sports are essential to contribute to the development of girls, adolescents and women, since it has a positive impact on the strengthening of self-esteem, empowerment, health and the prevention of violence throughout their lives. ”, Concluded Belén Sanz Luque.

The Sports for Generation Equality Initiative to accelerate progress on a set of principles, including efforts to promote women’s leadership and gender equality in governance models.

“It is also essential to emphasize the role of the media to achieve gender equality, we need them as allies and allies in promoting women’s rights; and also, as builders of the collective memory of the events that we must not forget, so we are sure that Marion will be an exceptional ally and committed to the vision and mission of UN Women in the world ”.

For this reason, UN Women issued a global call to action for members of the sports ecosystem to join the Sports for Generation Equality Initiative to accelerate progress on a set of principles, including efforts to promote women’s leadership and gender equality in governance models.

As well as making efforts to prevent and respond to violence against women and girls in and through sports, commit to closing the investment gap in women’s sports, among others. In addition, projects are still being built focused on the empowerment of women and girls and the prevention of gender violence.

Marion Reimers is one of the most prominent figures in sports journalism in Mexico. In 2019 she became the first woman to act as a commentator for the UEFA Champions League final and in 2015 the first Mexican woman to be nominated for a sports Emmy by the United States Television Academy.

For 15 years he was part of the Fox Sports television network, covering the most important sporting events in the world. He currently works as an analyst and journalist at TNT Sports, covering the UEFA Champions League. She is a teacher in journalism from the Di Tella University and the La Nación newspaper in Argentina.

