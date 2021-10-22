Timothée Chalamet is consecrated with double premiere in theaters

At 25 years old, Timothée Chalamet It ceased to be a promise and a finding that broke out when competing for the Oscar as best actor in 2018.

With an entire career ahead of him and knowing how to be on stage, he became, a long time ago, the golden boy of his generation.

Now he does it again by participating, in a profitable way for the cinema in the film “The French Dispatch,” directed by Wes Anderson, whose premiere coincides with that of the sci-fi blockbuster “Dune”, directed by Denis Villeneuve, of which he is the protagonist.

“The French Dispatch” is a choral film in which important actors and actresses participate such as Benicio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Willem Dafoe and Kate Winslet, among others.

A cast that seems that Chalamet is not impressed at all who, in addition, was one of the characters of the last Cannes Festival that received the most comments on the networks, because the protagonist of “Call Me By Your Name” (2017) and “Little Women ”(2019), wore an informal“ look ”with jeans and a wide, patterned T-shirt that caused a sensation.

But it is not surprising, because Timothee is one of the kings of Instagram and has more than 12 million followers on that social network. A “centennial” who is at the top and, according to critics, about to reach the Olympus of Hollywood.

STUDIES, WORK AND FAMILY OF THE ARTISTIC WORLD

In the film his role consists of bringing back to life the great Italian film director who died in 2019, Franco Zeffirelli, author of works such as “Fratello Sole, sorella Luna” (1972), “La Traviata” (1982), “Jane Eyre ”(1996) or“ Tea with Mussolini ”(1999), in his youth, within one of the three parts or episodes that make up the film and of which critics already say that it may be nominated for an Oscar the next season.

Although he was born and raised in the middle of Manhattan in December 1995, Timothée has French ancestry through his father, who was born in that European country, but has more elements from the Old Continent, because, although his mother is American, he has Austrian and Russian ancestors . A whole genetic conglomerate.

He is the fourth child of the couple and his family has lived with the show and artistic creation continuously, since his mother and grandmother worked as dancers on Broadway; his older sister is an actress like him; He has relatives filmmakers, producers, writers, and screenwriters. In addition, it must be added that he grew up in Manhattan Plaza, a building in New York where theater and music were taught.

Although he had participated as a child in a commercial for television and in a short film, he studied at the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, a school specialized in visual and performing arts, after which he continued his preparation at the New York University Gallatin School of Individualized Studies.

When he really began to be known was through his performances on the 2012 series “Royal Pains” and in “Homeland,” an intrigue series in which he and his co-stars were nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for best cast. of TV.

His film debut, in a small role, would come in 2014, in “Men, Women & Children” and, that same year, he participated in the films “Interstellar”, “Worst Friends” and “Spinners”. The following year he appeared in the productions “One and Two”, “The Adderall Diaries” and “Love the Coopers” and in 2016 he starred in “Miss Stevens”.

RECOGNITION AND PATH OF “OLIMPO”

The following year was his true takeoff when he was called to star in the film “Call Me By Your Name”, where he gives life to an Italian boy at the end of the 80s of the last century. For this he learned Italian and, in addition, he had to play various musical instruments, so he resumed his piano and guitar lessons, offering a spectacular performance that did not go unnoticed.









“The reaction of the public has surpassed all my dreams. I am too young to be in this place, I have a lot to learn and go through. But any kind of recognition is crucial for young artists ”, confessed the actor to the journalist Yenny Nun, from Los Angeles.

Thanks to that work, at only 23 years old he was nominated for the Hollywood Oscars as a leading actor, something absolutely unusual. But he also received nominations for that performance at the Golden Globes, the Critics’ Awards, the Screen Actors Guild, the British BAFTA and finally he obtained the Independt Spirit.

Chalamet is a true golden boy in the industry, but who not only stands out in the cinema but has also become a reference in the world of fashion after, whatever clothes he wears, he has his immediate comments in the social networks.

In fact, it is usual for actors and actresses to have an image consultant or a stylist behind them, because in their case it is he who selects all the clothes that he will wear at public events, in some cases groundbreaking, such as when she wore a sequin jacket or her always surprising prints.

A boy who could not be like the others with everything behind him, although as a child he practiced soccer and became a children’s coach, is a fan of basketball and a fan of LeBron James, an admirer of musicians like Cardi B. or the hip-hop singer Kid Cudi – he rapped himself for a while – who dated Madonna’s daughter and that has almost rendered Hollywood at its feet.

From left: Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Timothee Chalamet, Denis Villeneuve, Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Zendaya at the presentation of the film “Dune” in London on October 17, 2021. (Photo by Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP) (Joel C Ryan)

Filmography of Timothée Chalamet

“Men, Women & Children”, “Interstellar”, “Worst Friends” and “Spinners” (all in 2014); “One and Two”, “The Adderall Diaries” and “Love the Coopers” (all in 2015); “Miss Stevens” (2016); “Call Me By Your Name” “Hot Summer Nights”, “Lady Bird” and “Hostiles” (all in 2017); “Beautiful Boy” (2018); “A Rainy Day in New York”, “Little Women” and “The King” (all in 2019); “The French Dispatch” and “Dune” (both in 2021) and in the post-production phase has to premiere “Don’t Look Up”, among other projects.

By Mireia Sicilia / EFE