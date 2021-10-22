This is the actor who replaces Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man in Marvel Studios – Diario La Página

Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man was the character who started the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe in 2008, then he had many adventures both alone and as part of a team with the strongest heroes, but his story ended in Avengers: Endgame (2019) , since he sacrificed himself in order to defeat Thanos. So we probably won’t see him again in the near future.

But Marvel Studios has released the What if…? where alternate versions of the most important heroes are shown. To interpret the characters they have had the voices of the original actors, such as Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Sebastian Stan, Samuel L. Jackson, Jon Favreau, Paul Bettany, Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Douglas and Paul Rudd. But Robert Downey Jr has been replaced by Mick Wingert.









Is the character well represented?

While it would have been great for Robert Downey Jr to reprise as Iron Man, admittedly, Mick Wingert is a great choice. Since in episode 6 of the first season of What If…? titled What If Killmonger Rescued Tony Stark? makes a great performance. He has also worked a lot in animation, since he has been in series like Kung Fu Panda, Attack on Titan or Baki. But he had also previously lent his voice to Iron Man in the Spider-Man series that aired from 2017 to 2020. Not to mention that he has a background in video games, so his career is very complete.

For now, we don’t know Marvel Studios’ plans for a possible return of Iron Man to live-action movies. But if that happens, only Robert Downey Jr should take over the character. Although we will always have his great performances like Tony Stark that can be enjoyed on the Disney Plus streaming platform.