this is its method of cleaning and organization

A new method of order and cleanliness has arrived, and has enchanted celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Khloé Kardashian.

It’s about the method The Home Edit, created by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, experts in order and great friends, who have their own series on Netflix.

They also have a book that offers tips for having a tidy house that bears by name Each thing in its place.

The best thing about this method is that It not only helps to have everything tidy at home, but also to make everything aesthetic and look perfect.

Therefore, these famous have fallen for this method, well they make everything practical, functional, and that also looks beautiful, just what we want and need.

What is the cleaning method that Reese Witherspoon and Khloé Kardashian follow

There are many keys that you must follow to apply this method at home and here we explain them to you.

Everything in view in the kitchen and with labels

It is important that everything in the kitchen is in sight, and very practical, as it is where we spend much of our time.

Because, you must eliminate everything that does not work or is in bad condition, and stay only with what is important.









Henceforth, keep everything in the same transparent containers, each one identified, so you will have everything in order, you will know how much you have, and how much you have left, besides looking very chic.

Organize everything by categories

Organizing everything by categories will help you have order in your home, and it will also be very practical for you, as it will allow you to achieve everything without having to search.

So both in the kitchen, bathroom, your children’s room, and yours, sort everything by categories, for instance, beauty products, toys, cleaning products, and you will see how your life will change.

Save everything in baskets, trays, drawers, and cabinets, and without a doubt, everything will look more orderly and you will have everything at hand.

Sort by colors

This method seeks that everything in your home looks nice and organized, as we already said, and a great technique is sort by colors.

So this method employs a color classification system called ROYGBIV, that represent the initials in English of the colors of the rainbow.

The idea is organize most things like clothes, books, or shoes by color, and so it will not only be well ordered, but it will be more practical and aesthetic.

As you see, it is not difficult to follow, It’s something that We can all use at home, and it will undoubtedly change our lives, so be sure to try it.