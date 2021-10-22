This is how the cursed Hollywood movies were shot

Hollywood has not yet recovered from the accident that occurred while filming Rust, in which Alec Baldwin has shot with a props to director Joel Souza, who is injured, and to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who has passed away at the age of 42.

As a result of the incident, there are many who wonder if the film will finish shooting or not and if it will reach the big screen. A question that at the moment no one can solve now. This has reminded moviegoers of other similar cases of movies rated cursed throughout history, either by sinister or by paranormal experiences. Will Rust end up on this list?

What happened in The Raven it bears certain similarities with what happened with Hutchins. During this shoot, Brandon, Bruce Lee’s son, died, also from a gunshot and again an accident. Although he was not the only one. A props truck caught fire, they experienced a hurricane that destroyed parts of the set and one of the technicians who was carrying one of the shooting cranes was electrocuted.

How could it be otherwise, horror movies top the list, being Poltergeist one of the most talked about, and not only because several people from the cast assured that real props skeletons were used and that an exorcism was carried out on the set.

There were two unexpected deaths of two of its actors. One of them was the 22-year-old Dominique Dunne, murdered shortly after its premiere. In principle, it would have nothing to do with the death of child star Heather O’Rourke, who died at 12 due to an intestinal problem. The deaths do not end here, although this list may only serve to feed the myth, since years later two other members of the cast died, one due to negligence in surgery and the other from cancer.

The dark knight (2008), by Batman, and everything that surrounds it too, many believe that he is gagged. This is due to what happened to three of the protagonists of the film. Misfortunes that happened almost at the same time as the premiere. One is that of actor Heath Ledger, who died from a fatal mixture of drugs. It was not the only death, because during an action scene on the set a member of the crew also died. Around the same time, Morgan Freeman was in a major car accident and Christian Bale was charged with assault.

Magazine People was in charge of putting another film in the ranking, The Conqueror. Journalists from the aforementioned media found out that 91 members of the team of actors and technicians contracted cancer in 1979. Years later, it was found that everything was due to the radioactivity that was in an atomic testing field in Yucca Flat, Nevada. Some scenes were filmed nearby. It is no coincidence then that there is a high incidence of this disease in this population.

Also on the list is never missing Passion of Christ. We do not know if the word would be cursed, since it raised 545 million euros and was nominated for the Oscars in up to three categories. But there was something paranormal in the filming that many ended up calling even divine punishment. And, while the Sermon on the Mount scene was being filmed, actor Jim Caviezel was struck by lightning. Soon after, the same thing happened to the assistant director, Jan Michelini.

Returning to the horror genre, The Exorcist It is another of the classics that we cannot forget due to the misfortunes that characterize it, such as injuries on the set of the protagonist Linda Blair (who by the way after reaching fame ended up falling into disgrace and became addicted to drugs) and Ellen Burstyn. The interpreters Jack MacGowran and Vasiliki Maliaros also died after filming. The mystery does not end here, as one of the filming sets was also mysteriously set on fire.

But if there has to be a winning film, this is none other than The seed of the devil, rated first by Vanity Fair and then by Hollywood as “the most cursed movie ever made.” After its premiere, several actors and members of the team fell from grace. Many even believed that a curse fell on them. The best known event is the brutal murder of Sharon Tate by the Manson Family, who at that time was expecting a child with the filmmaker Roman Polanski. But it was not the only death, since the composer Krzysztof Komeda, for example, died some time later from a fall. On the other hand, producer William Castle was hospitalized with severe kidney stones, although he ended up surviving.