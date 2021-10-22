They criticize Yuri for being a judge of “La Más Draga”, accuse her of homophobic – Diario Basta!

They criticize Yuri for being a judge of “La Más Draga”, accuse her of homophobic

Members of the LGBT community recalled the time the singer spoke out against “gay adoption.”

Mexico City. – Through social networks community members Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transsexual (LGBT) They launched criticism against the popular Mexican singer Yuri after it became known that he interprets her from “The blackout” would participate as a judge in the fourth season of the famous reality show of Drag Queen “The Most Draga”.

With memes, photographs and videos, community members Lgbt They recalled the time Yuri spoke out against adoption by same-sex couples.

In that sense, Internet users pointed out that Yuri should not participate in “The Most Draga “ because of your “anti-rights” thoughts.

Yuri is seriously going to be in La Más Draga, here I leave this, so that we do not forget that a hate speech can be very easily disguised as an “opinion” full of love and saying the old reliable “I have many gay friends”. pic.twitter.com/A6nqoRPNLZ – Davidrago (@soydavialejo) October 18, 2021







It should be remembered that, at the time, it was the Yuri who clarified that it is a personal opinion and that he respects the homoparental couples that they have adopted, in addition to the fact that most of their friends and close work circle are from the community Lgbt.

Yuri will participate as a special guest in one of the broadcasts of “La Más Draga”, in what is her second appearance as a judge on a reality show as she joins the role she plays in the Las Estrellas program “Who is the Mask” whose last expelled so far was the Tik Toker Kuno, who played the character of Little Red Riding Hood, and who in turn is one of the most recognized influencers in the community LGBT.