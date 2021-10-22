The truth about Tom Cruise’s new face

Plastic surgery? Botox? Or just a few extra pounds. A few weeks ago, Ricky Martín was a trend by sharing images with a different face than usual. The Puerto Rican later clarified that he had an “allergic reaction” and the matter was over. Now, another star is at the center of social networks for a different image than always.

Tom Cruise’s latest public appearance is leading to all kinds of comments, at least judging from the photos, it doesn’t look like him. The Mission Impossible actor has a much more swollen face than normal, which is giving rise to all kinds of speculation. Was it operated? Did you get fat?

We would not say that he is “unrecognizable”, as happened to Ricky Martin. And he’s not a Tom Cruise doppelganger either, like the one who recently “surprised” Justin Bieber.



With the plumper face. This is what Tom Cruise looked like. Photo: AP Photo / Jeff Chiu.

But the truth is that the 59-year-old actor looks like a different person in the images the Associated Press captured of him during a baseball game in San Francisco where he attended with Connor (26), his adopted son, the fruit of his marriage to Nicole Kidman.

The actor has been systematically denying that he has undergone surgery. But there are versions that seem to deny it.

According to medical specialists, who deny giving his name for fear of a complaint from the actor, Cruise lies. “His face shows a certain desperation to retain the youthful appearance that made him famous. He is a star who wants to maintain his appearance as he approaches sixty.” These surgeons claim that he underwent hair transplants, a couple of nose jobs, and filler injections. New York City plastic surgeon Dr. Yoel Shahar believes Cruise “made a significant improvement to his neck.”

Compared to previous photos of the actor, “The wrinkles in that area are now vertical and the skin is smoother. They pulled him behind the ear. “Noticing Tom’s more defined jaw line, Dr. Shahar assured the National Enquirer that” the skin is tighter than it has been in recent years. “

Of course, the Hollywood star could not avoid criticism from social networks.



The new face of Tom Cruise. Photo: AP Photo / Jeff Chiu







“What’s wrong with those puffy cheeks?”, “Do you have an allergic reaction?”, “What did you do to a beautiful face? Stop putting garbage on your face, please!” the possibility that the bulging jaw he appears to have from the stands at the Giants game against the Dodgers, where he is seen chatting animatedly with fans and actor Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon), has to do with a botox injection.

“Tom has done something to his face or has gained some weight. But that’s our Tom!”, Defends another fan, along with others who believe that the Top Gun or Risky Business actor, that in july he will be 60 years old, it just ages naturally.

In one way or another, tweeters continued to speculate on the appearance of the great Hollywood actor.

Given the large number of comments that criticize their appearance, pointing to a possible excess weight, there are also those who criticize the “gordofobia” latent in these kinds of opinions.

“I’m sick of Twitter criticizing people for their weight fluctuations. People are allowed to gain and lose weight, stop being fat phobic!” Someone wrote.

Ricky Martin, the antecedent

Ricky Martin had set off the alarms among his fans because something changed was noticeable, and there began to circulate all kinds of speculation about whether he had applied botox, hyaluronic acid fillers or some touch-up that had altered his physiognomy.



The “before and after” of Ricky Martin (Capture).

“I’m here because I think some of you are very worried, worried because supposedly I did something to my face and I did not do anything to my face, I swear, no. Look, I have lines,” he said from his TikTok account.

“If I put botox I put fillers on I would have told him because I have nothing to hide”, cthe interpreter of “Livin ‘la vida loca” continued.

However, he acknowledged that something had happened to him: “On the day of the interview, what I did differently was put on a multivitamin serumAnd I think that there came a strange reaction to my skin because, simply, I became inflamed. But outside of that it was a normal day. Of course, I did not want to cancel the interview with everything and the inflammation; I would have done it so that I wouldn’t have to be making this video today. “