The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Serial Killers And The Deception Behind The Classic

The film generated so much curiosity and confusion because it began with a narrative that said that what the public was about to see was “one of the strangest crimes in the annals of American history,” so everyone left the theaters. thinking they had just seen something that really happened in some dusty town lost on the road.

This was something that Tobe Hopper decided to do intentionally (as when the creators of The blair witch project They created a whole campaign to make us believe that they really found a video in the forest and that everything was real), as a way to generate more attention and also to comment on the government’s deceptions towards the population during the 70s.

The movie wasn’t real and Leatherface It did not exist, that was the hoax of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but there is some reality behind all that. Hopper was inspired to create his film by the growing number of serial killer cases in the decade and the sensationalism with which the subject was dealt with in the media.









Leatherface and the men who inspired him

According to Hopper himself, behind Leatherface and his crazy family were the serial killers Elmer Wayne Henley and Ed Gein.

Henley was the family’s main inspiration, and was convicted in the 1970s for his role in the Houston Mass Murders, where he, Dean Croll and David Owen Brooks they kidnapped, tortured and murdered 26 children (including two friends of Henley himself). Henley, who had met Croll Upon leaving school, he was only 17 years old and was discovered after he murdered Croll, shooting him 6 times.

The case is considered one of the most brutal in American history and, as a consequence, Henley was sentenced to 99 years in prison, and some say that he was also a victim of Croll’s manipulation.

As for the inspiration of Leatherface, Ed gein He was a serial killer from the 1950s and is said to have had a history of mutilating corpses, robbing graves, and taking skin and bones from his victims as trophies. Gein confessed to having killed at least two women, although it is believed that his victims were more, and he was also the inspiration to create Norman Bates in Psycho.