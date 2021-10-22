the style of the most elegant actress

With Meryl Streep you can review the trends that marked each decade

She gives you the key of how to wear, for example, the slouchy pants or the pleated midi skirt that is pure trend

It is a proven evidence that in fashion everything comes back. That is why reviewing photographs from the past is always a source of inspiration. It is then that we realize that some celebrities, now veterans, wore practically everything that is currently a trend. It is a good way to see how they took it to make the trend ours or show it off in its original format.

Thus, Carolina de Monaco could be considered the first ‘influencer’ in history because she was always ahead of her time and has dared with everything. But it was not the only one, today we review the style trajectory of what could be considered the most unexpected ‘trendsetter’: Meryl Streep. Your first reaction may be one of astonishment and you do not imagine the actress as a style reference but, read on and you will discover how the protagonist of “The Devil Wears Prada” was already much more visionary than Miranda Priestly, the cold editor at the that gave life.

At the end of the 70s, she wore cowboy boots like no one else, the most sophisticated boho-chic dress in history with a very long flowing hair as the canons dictate, or the pleated skirt. He adapted to the 80s masterfully adapting all the trends of the time to his style and even dared with the fashionable haircut, the mullet. The 90s brought to his wardrobe the trend of this season, that of dressing in beige, and it was when he dared to combine a suit jacket with sneakers when sneakers were the territory of more urban or casual fashion. Discover everything Meryl Streep wore before anyone else.

Cowboy boots

Getty Images

They have caused a real furore this winter. So much so that we have seen them of all styles in all fast fashion stores. The funniest models, adorned with colorful motifs, have been the most sought after. Just like the ones she already wore in 1979.

The boho-chic style

Getty Images

Flowing dresses, romantic cut and print and delicate materials are the essence of this style that was implemented years ago and has never gone away. Here Meryl Streep, at the end of the 70s, shows that she is one of the great references of boho-chic in which the bohemian silhouette of her dress merges with the sophistication of tulle.

Baggy pants with sneakers

Getty Images

A set that Maryl Streep wore in 1986 but that we could very well wear today. With a Jacquemus pamelón, some baggy or almost slouchy silhouette pants and some good sneakers. All authentic hits of the new millennium.

The beige jacket suit

Getty Images

The sand color has become one of the essentials of this season. A neutral color, typical of trench coats, that now dyes everything, from dresses to suit suits. Meryl Streep proved in the late 90s why it is a sure hit.

The mini glasses with colored lenses

Getty Images

Today the almost exclusive heritage of the Jenner-Hadid clan and Rosalía, but before them, these miniscule frame glasses with blue lenses were one of Meryl Streep’s style hallmarks that took them to the red carpets.

The masculine style jacket

Getty Images

Today we do not conceive a feminine wardrobe without that set of our clothes and some of them. A mix & match that always brings many joys. Let them tell Meryl Streep that in 1979 she seemed to borrow her husband’s jacket to wear with a delicate satin dress.

Shoulders off

Getty Images

A couple of seasons ago it became the benchmark neckline for blouses and sundresses. Meryl Streep already wore it 16 years ago at an awards show. A blouse with an off-the-shoulders neckline that already revealed the secret of its success: that it is flattering beyond measure.

Baby neck

Getty Images







It has been the last sensation of the past Street-style. The shirts with a very marked collar, with lace and with a romantic and childish aspect have been one of the most worn garments and will be one of the most sought after this spring. Meryl Streep masterfully paired it with a white blazer tux. Masterly.

Square toe shoes

Getty Images

The iconic early 2000s that have made a comeback are square toe shoes. Of course Meryl Streep took them then. Only instead of wearing the typical sandal or mule, the most common model in which to see this finish, she opted for satin-lined platform pumps.

Maximalism

Getty Images

The opposite trend at least is more than reigned in the 80s is today also an option thanks to the sleeves with a lot of volume or the bright colors that we find in the new collections. Here’s an example of how to do it with just two colors, gold and black.

The party pants

Getty Images

With a palazzo cut and high waist, this type of pants has become another option to go to a wedding or party. Combined with a different jacket or with an exotic kaftan or kimono type jacket, success is assured. Something that Meryl Streep already knew in 1990.

The tuxedo

Getty Images

Meryl Streep has chosen to wear a tux on many important occasions and has done it in a thousand ways, showing that she is a true reference in this to show off the most sophisticated jacket and pants.

The pleated skirt

Getty Images

One of the biggest style discoveries of a few seasons ago was the pleated skirt. An off-road skirt that makes everything it touches chic, which Meryl Streep was already making the most of in 1979.

The blouse with bow

Getty Images

Undoubtedly the most romantic garment that was installed in our closet a while ago that ‘royals’ such as Queen Letizia or Kate Middleton have it among their favorites but also influencers and celebrities. Meryl Streep wore it like this in 1982.

The mullet

Getty Images

The haircut characterized by being short in the front, long in the back and well weathered is the so-called mullet and to the horror of many, it returns from time to time. This year is one of those and celebs like Miley Cyrus have dared with it recently. Meryl Streep became one of his references in 1983.

Cycling style glasses

Getty Images

Two summers ago they were the sensation. Sunglasses with a sporty aesthetic prevailed on the asphalt. A trend that Meryl Streep already wore in 1988 with ease.

Sneakers for everyone

MIKE NELSONGetty Images

In 1998, when this image was taken, there was still a long way to go for the use of sports shoes to be common at any age and occasion, but Meryl Streep did not wait for sneakers to become the norm to wear them with a suit jacket and pants. Time proved him right and proved that this formula is one of the most flattering.

