The Shark is Broken movie review: a scathing and jaw-dropping drama

IIn the waters of Martha’s Vineyard in 1974, three men in a boat – Roy Cheddar, a grizzly Robert Shaw, and the neurotic Richard Dreyfuss – wait for a mechanical shark named Bruce to begin work. The second best thing about The Shark Is Broken is a trilogy by Ian Shaw (Robert’s son) and Joseph Nixon. On making jaws, it’s Duncan Henderson’s theater group. The fishing boat the play was trapped in is shown in cross-section against the backdrop of Nina Dunn’s video of the ocean and sky, giving the actors room to breathe as Bruce appears to have taken a big bite from the side of the ship. .

The highlight, however, is Shaw’s loving and eerily evocative portrait of his father. A handful of self-references aside that lands well. When asked if any of his family members wanted to be an actor, Robert Humhamtz said, “God, I hope not.” Father and son also have an emotional kick. It hurts to hear Shaw, in the character of Robert, hoping to outlive his father, who committed suicide at age 52 (the actor did not fulfill his wish: he died of a heart attack at age 51).

Bragging and worrying… Dmitri Goritsas, Ian Shaw and William Murray Scott. Photo: Helen Maybanks

Far from being a modlin, the show’s tone is rocky comedic. Shaw said he’s his father’s slave, and it shows: he gets his share of the shark’s pranks. Liam Murray captures Scott’s beleaguered Dreyfuss, but the most difficult task falls to Dimitri Goritsas as the brave Scheider, towards whom the book shows little curiosity. His co-stars brag and care about their careers, but looking at this, you’d never know that he was actually nominated for an Academy Award for The French Connection.









Much of the humor hinges on hindsight to the 21st century: predictions that Nixon is the worst president of the United States of all time, or that Jaws will sink without a trace. Cheddar vows he won’t appear in the sequel (he did), and Robert scoffs at the subject of Steven Spielberg’s next photo: “Aliens? What’s next for the dinosaurs? ” “It refers to the shark-filled waters on the Hollywood skyline.