The romantic photos of her marriage proposal

The bells ring in Hollywood after the announcement of the engagement of Kourtney, the eldest of the clan Kardashian, and Travis Barker, current drummer of the legendary band Blink-182.

The news was given by Kourtney herself during the night of this Sunday, October 17, through her Instagram, a social network in which she published two photos of the moment of the proposal under the description “forever”.

In the image they are seen on the shore of a beach, surrounded by red roses and candles that adorn the place.

Immediately the reactions of thousands of Internet users and other celebrities took over the Internet.

Likewise, the sisters of the American and stars of the reality show “Keeping up with the Kardashians” shared various stories congratulating the couple.

Kourtney shared more photos of the special moment on the beach in her networks, when her beloved Travis led her to a path of roses where he gave her the ring.

“I woke up all night thinking it was a dream,” wrote Kardashian to describe the romantic moment in which in addition to a natural landscape, the couple enjoyed knowing glances accompanied by wine.









The moment was sealed with a romantic kiss at sunset; Kourtney showed off a luxurious engagement ring.

A beautiful love story

And the duo has been in the mouth of the main entertainment sites for quite some time, but it was not until the beginning of this year that they announced their relationship.

Since then, they have appeared publicly on red carpets, such as the MTV VMAs, which were held in September, and they are not afraid to hide their link on Instagram.

On some occasion they revealed that Travis had tattooed the name of his romantic partner and then showed that she herself tattooed the phrase “I love you” on his forearm.

Before meeting, each had children as a result of their past relationships.

In Barker’s case, he is the father of Landon and Alabama, aged 18 and 15 respectively, the result of his marriage to the actress and former queen of the United States. Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney, meanwhile, was in an on-off relationship with Scott disick, who appears occasionally on the family’s reality show, and together they had minors Mason and Penelope, ages 11 and 9, respectively.

