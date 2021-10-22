The Owl: Police in bad steps in the films ‘Training day’ and ‘The infiltrators’ | Pico Tv | OPINION

East Owl It reads that two policemen were captured in Carabayllo with fifteen ‘bricks’ of cocaine, which they brought from Huallaga to Lima in modern cars. More and more agents involved in bloodthirsty drug gangs, kidnappers, extortionists and robbers are being discovered.

To add insult to injury, we now have a Minister of the Interior, Luis Barranzuela, who promotes the coca leaf and during his time with the Investigative Police of Peru, he had more than 150 sanctions. Incredible that a character with this resume is in charge of such an important ministry. A symptom of the police crisis in our country is that honest citizens distrust and feel fear when a patrol car stops them in the street. The corruption of the custodians of order is dangerous and, unfortunately, it is not only exclusive to Peru.

All over the world there are bad and worse uniforms. That is why Hollywood has taken up the issue, so I present you some films of cash that went to the dark side:

‘THE CORRUPT LIEUTENANT’: The original by Abel Ferrara (1992) with Harvey Keitel or the remake by Werner Herzog (2009) with Nicolas Cage cannot be lost. Both films introduce us to a lieutenant who dirties his uniform by immersing himself in the demonic world of drugs and illegal gambling. In Ferrara’s film, investigating the brutal rape of a young nun. In Herzog’s film, the cop Terence McDonagh (Nicolas Cage) is so marginal that he has an alcoholic and cocaine addicted mother like him. His father is a drunk in rehab and his girlfriend Frankie Donnenfield (Eva Mendes) is a prostitute for ‘delivery’. But this ‘gem’ has her little heart and faces the black mafia of New Orleans, which murdered five Haitian immigrants. The lieutenant is so corrupt that one night he stops a young couple in a sports car with the aim of stealing drugs. In the end he starts consuming ‘crack’ with the beautiful young woman, but rapes her right in the face of her boyfriend.









‘TRAINING DAY’ (2001): Detective Alonzo Harris (Denzel Washington) is one of the most experienced members of the Los Angeles Narcotics Department and receives as a member of his squad the young and inexperienced policeman Jake Hoyt (Ethan Hawke). The twenty-four hours Hoyt will spend with his boss Alonzo will be, effectively, ‘a day of training’, but to extort, rob and murder a criminal and former partner, Roger (Scott Glenn). Harris will urge the young policeman to get used to seeing that they can eliminate criminals in cold blood or rob them “because they are garbage.” When Alonzo realizes that Hoyt will not approve of ‘the training’, he leaves him in one of the most evil neighborhoods in the city to play cards with some Latin ‘angels’ who have the order to assassinate him. A photo found in Hoyt’s pocket radically changes the situation and the young policeman – emboldened – will go after the corrupt, who will have problems with the Russian mafia. Denzel Washington’s baddie was so compelling that he won the Oscar for best actor.

‘THE INFILTRATES’ (‘The departed’, by Martin Scorsese. 2006): With this film, the teacher won his first Oscar for best director. The lord and lord of the Boston underworld, Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson), sees potential in the most moth of the ‘piranhas’ of his domains in the busiest neighborhoods of the city and makes him enter the Police Academy to let him be a ‘rat’, an infiltrator. In turn, the Chief of Police, Oliver Queenan (Martin Sheen), does the same, since his best element, Billy Costigan Jr. (great Leonardo DiCaprio), is commissioned for a suicidal task by introducing him into Costello’s organization . Both policemen do their job fully. Both Costello and the police captain know that they have ‘a rat’ in their organizations and things are looking bad for both. In turn, the sinister Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon) takes advantage of his murderous instincts and unscrupulousness to corner the honest cop who, when the Chief of Police dies, is left without an identity. Only by ‘leaving’ the traitor, bedding himself with his girlfriend, mitigates the desperation of the undercover policeman, who gave everything to fight crime and ends up defeated by a ‘rat’ within the elite corps. Mark Wahlberg plays Sergeant Sean Dignam, another honest cop who also tries to hunt down the ‘rat’ and avenge the murdered Chief of Police. Extraordinary performances under the baton of a teacher who knows the spiciness of the street very well. And it all comes down to a moral: There is no one more dangerous and despicable than a criminal policeman. These films should be shown every Friday in the country’s police schools, so that they see how degrading it is when officers cross the line.

I turn off the TV.