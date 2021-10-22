The Nova Rock festival registers only one case for Covid-19

Last August, Barcelona witnessed the failed festivals due to the number of infected. According to Salut The figures were a scandal, some 2,279 infected by Covid-19 among those attending the Vida, Canet Rock and Cruïlla festivals. After these results, the Generalitat announced that standing concerts could not be held at the moment. Today the situation is different, fortunately, and in other countries, such as Austria, the festivals leave much more positive data.

On September 11, the Nova Rock at the Wiener Neustadt stadium with 15,000 attendees And, as the event organizers point out, only one positive case of coronavirus was registered. By the way, the Måneskins were in Austria and they succeeded, as they usually do.













The data provided by Barracuda, the event management company, are clear: 85% of the attendees were vaccinated, while 14% had to show a negative PCR test. Among these, only two people did not agree after testing positive. Such has been the success of the festival that it has already been confirmed that it will return next year between June 9 and 12.