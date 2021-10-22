Saturday, October 23, 2021
HomeCelebrityThe Nova Rock festival registers only one case for Covid-19
Celebrity

The Nova Rock festival registers only one case for Covid-19

By Sonia Gupta
0
65




AUSTRIA

The Nova Rock festival, held at the Wiener Neustadt stadium, had 15,000 attendees and only registered one case of coronavirus. Also on the bill was Måneskin, one of the groups of the moment.

Last August, Barcelona witnessed the failed festivals due to the number of infected. According to Salut The figures were a scandal, some 2,279 infected by Covid-19 among those attending the Vida, Canet Rock and Cruïlla festivals. After these results, the Generalitat announced that standing concerts could not be held at the moment. Today the situation is different, fortunately, and in other countries, such as Austria, the festivals leave much more positive data.

On September 11, the Nova Rock at the Wiener Neustadt stadium with 15,000 attendees And, as the event organizers point out, only one positive case of coronavirus was registered. By the way, the Måneskins were in Austria and they succeeded, as they usually do.




Damiano David off stage: what series sees and what does the leader of Maneskin read title =

Damiano David off stage: what series does the Maneskin leader watch and what does the leader of Maneskin read // Gtresonline

The data provided by Barracuda, the event management company, are clear: 85% of the attendees were vaccinated, while 14% had to show a negative PCR test. Among these, only two people did not agree after testing positive. Such has been the success of the festival that it has already been confirmed that it will return next year between June 9 and 12.


Previous articleJohnny Depp will continue to be Jack Sparrow
Next articleKeanu Reeves in Super Pets DC Fandome 2021: Trailer Introduces Actor in Animated Movie | Movies and series
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv