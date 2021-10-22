The nine singers with less than 30 who succeed today

They are singers, successful, with an unstoppable musical career and they are less than 30 years old. The list of young artists can be infinite, however there is a small group of people who enjoy a success without preferential and are hitting it at an early age. From Olivia rodrigo to Billie Eilish, these are the 9 singers with less than 30 years that more are succeeding today.

Olivia Rodrigo, 18 years old

Although Driver’s license was the single that catapulted her to fame (reaching more than 299 million views on YouTube), Olivia Rodrigo has gone viral again with Good 4 u. The most striking thing is that her musical career has only just begun, and that is that the singer is only 18 years old.

Billie Eilish, 19 years old

Billie Eilish’s career is unstoppable. At just 19 years old, she has broken records, her albums are the most listened to today, she has created several collections with Bershka and, this week, she has presented what will be her latest perfume called Eilish Fragrance. In addition, this 2021 has given voice to the James Bond soundtrack.

Shawn Mendes, 23

Although Shawn Mendes has an unstoppable career with dozens of singles that beat him, the singer is only 23 years old. Their singles like them so much that Stitches -the subject that he released when he was 17 years old- has more than 1,394 million views on YouTube.

Bad Gyal, 24 years old

Bad Gyal turns everything she puts out into success, becoming one of the favorite artists to dog. At 24 years old, she is one of the favorite singers at the national level and her songs have more and more impact.









Camila Cabello, 24 years old

At the age of 24, Camila Cabello has made her last song one of the favorites of the summer. However, it is not the only song that has triumphed, as its successes accumulate as the years go by.

Dua Lipa, 26 years old

Oddly enough, Dua Lipa is only 26 years old. With collaborations that include Elton John, J.Balvin or Sean Paul, the British promises to continue to fall in love with us for many more years. Your subject New Rules has more than 2,537 million views on YouTube.

Bad Bunny, 27 years old

With more than 8,300 million listeners on Spotify during 2020, Bad Bunny has become one of the favorite artists of the moment. Everything he throws turns into success, being the first Spanish-speaking artist to occupy the first position in the list of reproductions worldwide of the platform of streaming with only 27 years.

Harry Styles, 27

Harry Styles has an infinite legion of fans that, as the years go by, it grows without any control. Although his fame came with One Direction, his solo music career made him one of the favorite singers under 30 years of the moment.

Rosalía, 29 years old

In this list we could not stop naming Rosalía. The singer has triumphed in our country and throughout the world, becoming friends with the Kardashian-Jenner family and accumulating dozens of Grammy, Billboard, VMA’s …

Photos | Instagram @oliviarodrigo